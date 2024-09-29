Lifestyle

Kingsley Baloyi triumphs at SA Fashion Week's Mr Price scouting menswear competition

29 September 2024 - 12:41
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Kingsley Baloyi, founder of undefined outdoor clothing, with the models who showcased his designs at the 2024 Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition at SA Fashion Week.
Image: Mr Price/Instagram

Kingsley Baloyi emerged victorious at the Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition at SA Fashion Week, taking home a grand prize of R50,000.

Competing against seven other emerging designers, Baloyi wowed the judges with his innovative designs and compelling vision.

Baloyi. the founder and creative director of Unrefined Outdoor Clothing, expressed his unique perspective on fashion: “My inspiration for this collection is a blend of adventure and recreation sports, mainly mountain motor biking and ice climbing.”

Baloyi's opening outfit in this collection was a striking two-piece set made from a dark green material that combined the sleekness of leather with a glossy, plastic-like finish, creating an intriguing visual effect.

The jacket and pants had a modern silhouette, enhancing the bold colour. Complementing the ensemble were blue sneakers that added a pop of contrast, while a beige military-style bag introduced a utilitarian touch. A cap rounded out the look, adding an element of casual coolness. Overall, balancing the edgy sophistication with relaxed recreation sports style.

This year’s competition theme, “From sport to street”, challenged designers to create a capsule collection of seven looks that fused athletic inspiration with everyday luxury trends. The use of 100% compostable fabrics and components was also a requirement, reflecting a commitment to sustainability in fashion.

Since its inception in 2012, the Scouting Menswear Competition has aimed to elevate the profile of emerging menswear designers, connecting them with media and buyers while facilitating their entry into the retail market.

This year's event began with a showcase of last year's winner, Robyn Agulhas, who featured her Sinchu collection which was an ode to her street wear aesthetic with denims, well-constructed jackets and contemporary wear.

Among the other talented designers was Kabelo Legodi the founder of Yungblood, who drew on his upbringing in a family of motor mechanics for inspiration. Legodi was overwhelmed with emotion as he walked the runway after his show which included urban aesthetics of a graphic checkered print on a hoodie and joggers set as well as a windbreaker set and some bold logos as some of the outfits.

“Growing up, my parents were both big in motor mechanics, so all the important aesthetics about the sports and merging it into the luxury streetwear just came effortlessly,” said Legodi.

Founder of Candid, Frank Ramatsetse showcased distinctive prints, bright hues, camo prints, or colour-blocking, specialising in high-end fashion and couture.

Meanwhile, founder of Trendsetters from the North Victor Obakeng, also known for his trendsetting designs, highlighted the unifying power of sports in his designs. “I like the way sport has always inspired unity, breaking barriers and bringing people together,” he noted, presenting a bomber jacket designed to resemble grass from a football field.

Mohammed Walid, founder of his self-titled brand Walid, took inspiration from the Mughal Empire's 16th-century polo attire. “To be honest, I design for people just like me — people that love clothing, work in fashion and live in fashion,” he stated. 

Jesmine Davids, the head designer of Rebirth, offered a collection titled “Mix Masala”, drawing from her cultural heritage and the car-spinning sport born in Soweto. “It was a merge of my culture and the sport,” she explained, referencing the Islamic scarf, called shemagh.

Thobinceba Qambela, creative director of Thobey Copper, reflected on childhood memories of basketball and high school musical films, which influenced his collection’s casual sportswear aesthetic. “We really loved the characters and saw ourselves in those,” he recalled.

Victoria Ongansie, founder of Victori, blended influences from hip-hop and skiing in her collection, stating, “The collection inspires freedom of self-expression through bold colours, exaggerated silhouettes and a clever play on technical fabrics.”

South African Fashion Week, marking its 27th year, took place at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, showcasing the work of 40 designers in a spectacular celebration of fashion.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of experiences, including a makeup touch-up station by L'Oréal and activations from Isuzu and Mr Price, alongside the newly upgraded Cruz Pineapple Passion Edition drinks.

Looking ahead, Baloyi shared his aspirations after winning the competition.

“I plan to keep the momentum going, keep innovating and take advantage of collaborations with other brands and artists to form new working relationships,” he said.

