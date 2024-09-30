IN PICS | SA Fashion Week: backstage report
First day of collections saw emerging and established designers exploring colour, volume and a variety of prints
30 September 2024 - 09:43 By Jennifer Krug
Models lined up backstage before the ALCA AW25 collection.
All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer.
Image: Marsh Media
Models backstage before the Artho Eksteen AW25 collection Pond.
All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer
Image: Marsh Media
Models walking the runway for The Bam Collective Dynamism 24/25 collection.
All runway images by Eunice Driver Photography|Official SA Fashion Week runway photographer.
Image: Eunice Driver
Models backstage before the Gert Johan Coetzee AW25 collection.
All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer.
Image: Marsh Media
Image: Marsh Media
GOING FOR GREEN
Image: Marsh Media
FEMININE SILHOUETTES
Image: Eunice Driver
DRESSING DYSTOPIA
Image: Marsh Media
