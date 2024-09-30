Lifestyle

IN PICS | SA Fashion Week: backstage report

First day of collections saw emerging and established designers exploring colour, volume and a variety of prints

30 September 2024 - 09:43 By Jennifer Krug
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Models lined up backstage before the ALCA AW25 collection. All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer.
Models lined up backstage before the ALCA AW25 collection. All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer.
Image: Marsh Media

GOING FOR GREEN

Models backstage before the Artho Eksteen AW25 collection Pond. All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer
Models backstage before the Artho Eksteen AW25 collection Pond. All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer
Image: Marsh Media

FEMININE SILHOUETTES

Models walking the runway for The Bam Collective Dynamism 24/25 collection. All runway images by Eunice Driver Photography|Official SA Fashion Week runway photographer.
Models walking the runway for The Bam Collective Dynamism 24/25 collection. All runway images by Eunice Driver Photography|Official SA Fashion Week runway photographer.
Image: Eunice Driver

DRESSING DYSTOPIA

Models backstage before the Gert Johan Coetzee AW25 collection. All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer.
Models backstage before the Gert Johan Coetzee AW25 collection. All social images are taken by Marsh Media|Official SA Fashion Week social photographer.
Image: Marsh Media

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Maye Musk’s cover designer Autumn Lin talks ‘zipper couture’

"Maye Musk was so kind and so open to the ideas we had for styling."
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Top fashion trends to cop this festive season from Cruz SA Fashion Week party

From Maps Maponyane to Tamara Dey, here's what you should be wearing when you hit the streets this summer
Lifestyle
3 days ago

The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are back

South African fashion's top sustainability gongs return for new entrants.
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kris Kristofferson, influential singer-songwriter, dies at 88 Lifestyle
  2. Kingsley Baloyi triumphs at SA Fashion Week's Mr Price scouting menswear ... Lifestyle
  3. Walking into an Exclusive Books is the start of an adventure Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | SA Fashion Week: backstage report Lifestyle
  5. British actress Maggie Smith dies aged 89, BBC reports Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Israel kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally | REUTERS
Gauteng Finance & Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile updates on E-Toll debt