Top 5 SA Fashion Week trends to look out for

30 September 2024 - 16:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Models on the runway at SA Fashion Week.
Models on the runway at SA Fashion Week.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Another SA Fashion Week has wrapped up, with top designers and newcomers storming the catwalk with designs forecasting what to wear come autumn and winter.

This season's shows focused on pride in modern trends, traditions and popular staples in collections.

Here's a look at the top trends you may have missed.

KEEPING IT URBAN

Less glam, more practicality.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer

The DNA of Joburg's urban fashionistas was evident in the evening collections. This could be seen in staples such as caps, bucket hats and beanies. Accompanying the favourite signifiers of Joburg's youth was elevated streetwear. Cinched waists, power shoulders and scarves reimagined utilitarian boiler suits and jackets for sophisticated workwear, while new favourites such as Asian inspired kimonos and changshans were embraced with cropped trousers and shorts. This also made a great fit for micro trends from retro two-piece tracksuits and blokecore's soccer jerseys that could be styled to the wearer's liking.

PROUDLY PRINTS

Prints worn with pride.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer

Heritage Month might be wrapping up but prints from an array of designers celebrated heritage in several ways. From the expected symbols seen in Nguni and Koi San tribes to iconography made famous in different cultures and beliefs exclusive to South Africa, there are multiple ways to wear traditional clothing, be it for a formal setting or casual arrangements.

COLOUR OF THE SEASON: SEASIDE TONES

Back to the beach.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer

While the collections are looking to the colder months, some designers catered to the upcoming festive season. Light tones in pearl, blush and seafoam dominated. Pleated details and ruffles accompanied relaxed textures in linens and coral-esque textures that marry the shades seen on local coastlines.

ROMANCING THE RUNWAY

Frills for a softer fashionista in winter.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer

The upcoming winter will see flowing fabrics and dramatic bulbous shapes in soft tones and colours. The expected rigid cuts and designs are layered with billowing skirts and soft textures from plume or velour.

GO BIG OR GO HOME

Bring the drama this coming season.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer

Feeding the South African urge to create eye-catching looks, this season's runways looked back at bygone trends to show off glamour, femininity and strength. Mermaid tails are the new canvas for striking fabrics, puffy sleeves elevate classic silhouettes and tulle is a favourite for creating contrasts and eye-catching moments.

