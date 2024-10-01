In colder seasons, sudden downpours and snow storms could be in sight so it’s imperative that your windshield wipers are up to the task. Prepare your car for weather and replace worn-out wiper blades to maintain optimal visibility. Check for signs of deterioration such as cracks or splits and ensure the wiper blades are making full contact with the windshield.
Heatwaves or snowfall: here's how to protect your car against bad weather
Image: 123RF/thevisualsyouneed
As weather patterns worsen, so the need to take care of your car increases. The experts at Carlease.co.uk have shared their top maintenance tips to ensure your car is in for a smooth cruise.
1. Is your tyre overinflated? Consider swapping to nitrogen
Nitrogen reduces the amount of pressure lost through rubber over time, allowing them to maintain the correct pressure. However, nitrogen tyres are still affected by temperature changes so it is important to keep checking/adjusting them throughout the autumn and winter.
Nitrogen tyres prevent moisture build-up that can lead to dry rot and optimise tyre wear by keeping the tyre cool and preventing pressure accumulation through temperature changes.
2. Ensure your heater is in tip-top condition
Traffic jams and freezing weather can be a recipe for disaster if your heater isn’t working properly. To avoid frustration be sure to check your heater by starting the car's engine, turning on the heater to the maximum setting and setting the fans to full. The air should be warm or hot. If the air blowing out is cold or has a strange odour there may be a problem with your heater core.
Cold air could also be a sign of a malfunctioning thermostat or low coolant levels. To avoid having to bundle up in your car, get a professional to take a look at your car's heating systems and fix any issues.
3. Replace the wiper blades for rain or snow
In colder seasons, sudden downpours and snow storms could be in sight so it’s imperative that your windshield wipers are up to the task. Prepare your car for weather and replace worn-out wiper blades to maintain optimal visibility. Check for signs of deterioration such as cracks or splits and ensure the wiper blades are making full contact with the windshield.
4. Say no to clogged car filters
Debris and salt can clog your car’s air filter if left uncleaned for a long time, reducing fuel efficiency and compromising the air quality in your vehicle. As a rule of thumb, replace your air filter every 12 months or 20,000km — depending on the road and air conditions you drive in — as a clean filter can improve fuel mileage by up to 10% and extend the life of your car. Doing so can also keep your car pollutant-free, especially during summer when pollen counts are high.
5. Check coolant levels regularly
An overheated engine can lead to a domino effect of costly repairs and even engine failure. In cold temperatures, the coolant can contract, leading to a noticeable decrease in the coolant reservoir, hence it’s crucial to maintain a well-tuned cooling system.
Open the bonnet and regularly check the coolant level. A combustion engine is most efficient at about 93°C. Anything too high can result in metal parts melting and fusing together. To keep this essential fluid working at its best, flush the radiator and top up new coolant every two years to reduce the risk of overheating.
6. Put your brakes to the test
As a vital safety feature, it's crucial to ensure your brakes are always in top condition — especially during colder months where ice and road salt can deteriorate your braking system. Take your car for a test drive and pay attention to excessive squealing and grinding. If the brakes feel “spongy” or slow to respond, it's a sign they need professional inspection and possibly replacement. Also check for wear on the brake pad lining and ensure the brake shoes haven't worn down below the manufacturer's recommended thickness, ideally 3mm.
7. Change the oil and oil filter
As the lifeblood of your vehicle, it’s advised to change your oil and oil filter every 12,000km or as per your manufacturer’s guidelines. Regularly check your car's engine oil levels and colour, using a dipstick. The oil should be a translucent amber colour. If it has turned black and has a thick consistency it's time to change it. Fresh oil ensures optimal lubrication, reduces friction and helps prevent overheating to keep your engine running smoothly and efficiently.
