Road trip ready? Here are five things to prep before you hit the road

1. Conduct a thorough pre-trip inspection
Before hitting the road, it's crucial to check your caravan or trailer for any potential issues that could cause problems during your journey. Start by inspecting the tyres — ensure they have the right pressure, adequate tread depth and no visible damage. Worn or underinflated tyres can be dangerous, leading to accidents or breakdowns. Brakes should also be checked for proper function and any worn-out parts should be replaced. Don’t forget the suspension, lights and any moving mechanical parts. These should all be in optimal condition before you set off.
Remember that an important element of preparing for your trip is knowing the weight capacity of your caravan or trailer. Overpacking can lead to issues on the road, so be sure to take the essentials, balanced within your load-carrying specifications.
2. Ensure your towing equipment is secure
Properly securing your caravan or trailer to your vehicle is one of the most critical safety measures for any trip. Double-check that the tow bar and hitch are firmly attached and that all safety chains are in place and in good condition.
It’s worth investing in a high-quality tow hitch lock for added security against theft when you’re parked. If you're new to towing, consider practising in a safe space to get familiar with your set-up and handling.
3. Protect your caravan or trailer from the elements
Outdoor adventures can expose your caravan or trailer to harsh weather conditions so it’s important to take steps to protect these special vehicles. When parked for extended periods, use a weather-resistant cover to shield from the sun, rain or snow. Additionally, ensure that seals around windows, doors and any openings are intact to prevent leaks and moisture damage. If you're parking near trees, be mindful of falling branches or debris that could cause damage to your vehicle.
4. Secure your caravan or trailer when parked
When you're parked at a campsite or outdoor location, taking extra security precautions can protect your caravan or trailer from theft. In addition to ensuring all doors and windows stay locked, consider using wheel clamps or hitch locks, especially if you’re leaving your caravan or trailer unattended for an extended period.
If possible, park in well-lit, secure areas where your vehicle is visible and consider installing an alarm system or motion-sensor lighting to deter potential thieves.
5. Invest in the right insurance cover
While proper maintenance is crucial, having the right insurance policy is equally important.
MiWay offers specialised caravan and trailer insurance that covers theft, accidental damage and unexpected incidents on the road. It’s essential to choose a policy tailored to your needs, including cover for both the caravan or trailer itself and its contents. Consider additional cover options for roadside assistance and emergency repairs — a real lifesaver if something goes wrong on the road.
Road trip ready? Here are five things to prep before you hit the road
Summer is around the corner so get those caravans ready the right way with our expert tips
Image: Rawpixel/123rf
The end of the year is fast approaching and while it might seem we could experience a white Christmas given the cold snaps we've been having lately, many are still eagerly looking forward to a road trip this festive season.
This is also a time when many hit the open road with their caravan trailers in tow. But before you set off, it’s essential to ensure your trusted travel companion is fully prepped and protected for the journey ahead.
“Whether you're planning a cross-country road trip or a weekend getaway, a little extra care now can save you from unexpected and costly headaches later,” says Siyakha Masiye, spokesperson for MiWay Insurance.
“Remember to review your insurance policy before each trip, ensuring that all your details are up to date and your coverage is adequate for your travel plans.
“The last thing you want is to think you’re totally covered, only to find out you’re not once you’re already en route to your destination and have an accident, or when an unexpected storm turns your adventure into a costly disaster,” he adds.
Masiye offers us five practical tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday:
