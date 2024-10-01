The Autumn/Winter 2025 SA Fashion Week Collections took place at its new home at Melrose Arch from September 24 to 28.
Attendees were encouraged to showcase any designs by SA Fashion Week's designers. A-listers' Craig Jacobs spoke to the director of SA Fashion Week Lucilla Booyzen about introducing a dress code.
“We have always had a dress code but this season what we've done is modest and simplicity because we need the designer collections to speak. It's about the creative passion of designers in South Africa,” said Booyzen.
WATCH | SA Fashion Week: The dress code said 'modest and mindful' — how did fashionistas interpret the theme?
Image: Taff Studios
The Autumn/Winter 2025 SA Fashion Week Collections took place at its new home at Melrose Arch from September 24 to 28 2024. Attendees were encouraged to showcase any designs by SA Fashion Week's esteemed designers. A-Listers' Craig Jacobs spoke to the director of SA Fashion Week Lucilla Booyzen about introducing a dress code. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
The Autumn/Winter 2025 SA Fashion Week Collections took place at its new home at Melrose Arch from September 24 to 28.
Attendees were encouraged to showcase any designs by SA Fashion Week's designers. A-listers' Craig Jacobs spoke to the director of SA Fashion Week Lucilla Booyzen about introducing a dress code.
“We have always had a dress code but this season what we've done is modest and simplicity because we need the designer collections to speak. It's about the creative passion of designers in South Africa,” said Booyzen.
MORE:
Top 5 SA Fashion Week trends to look out for
IN PICS | SA Fashion Week: backstage report
IN PICS | Cupid, canapés and cocktails in the beloved country
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos