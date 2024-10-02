The Levi’s brand recently announced a new campaign with global music icon Beyoncé.
After her homage in the song Levii's Jeans from Cowboy Carter, the latest album by the acclaimed singer, she steps into the role of protagonist in Reiimagine, a campaign inspired by the legacy of the brand.
In a series of chapters, the campaign reinterprets several of Levi’s most iconic adverts, bringing them into the modern era through the transformative vision of celebrated filmmaker Melina Matsoukas. The first film — inspired by Launderette, the 1985 ad that famously reignited I Heard It Through the Grapevine on the Billboard charts — places Beyoncé centre stage, and celebrates the brand’s heritage as a canvas for self-expression “worn by changemakers and icons”.
To capture the spirit of the collaboration, here is a look at how to reignite your spring wardrobe with some of Beyoncé’s best denim looks.
From Destiny’s Child to ‘Cowboy Carter’: rock your denim like Beyoncé
See how you can copy her style notes through her fashion evolution
Image: Supplied
The Levi’s brand recently announced a new campaign with global music icon Beyoncé.
After her homage in the song Levii's Jeans from Cowboy Carter, the latest album by the acclaimed singer, she steps into the role of protagonist in Reiimagine, a campaign inspired by the legacy of the brand.
In a series of chapters, the campaign reinterprets several of Levi’s most iconic adverts, bringing them into the modern era through the transformative vision of celebrated filmmaker Melina Matsoukas. The first film — inspired by Launderette, the 1985 ad that famously reignited I Heard It Through the Grapevine on the Billboard charts — places Beyoncé centre stage, and celebrates the brand’s heritage as a canvas for self-expression “worn by changemakers and icons”.
To capture the spirit of the collaboration, here is a look at how to reignite your spring wardrobe with some of Beyoncé’s best denim looks.
DESTINY'S CHILD
Image: Scott Gries/ImageDirect, Supplied
This is an era defined by daring combinations and influences of streetwear. While her bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams went for edgy and demure styles, respectively, Beyoncé opted for daring and revealing outfits.
Look to daring mini skirts, bustiers and cropped tops as staples. If these are a bit of a risk, try high slit denim skirts with striking detail. Some of her staples reflected her love for hip-hop with Timberland boots as favourites, which can be replaced with Allingtons.
SASHA FIERCE
Image: Beyonce Youtube, Supplied
The star famously found inspiration in her alter ego Sasha Fierce, which she ignited during the beginning stages of her solo career. One of her most memorable styling choices can be seen in the outfit worn for the music video Crazy in Love with her beau, Jay Z. While micro shorts make many appearances on the list, you can take styling notes from the iconic ensemble instead.
Bermudas have been given a facelift, with many opting to chic them up with loose fitting blouses or asymmetrical tops. These work best with complimentary heels that can easily elevate the outfit to make it memorable. Look to metallic tones, an element of the sparkly top that many did not notice in the initial music video that shows off an urban yet glamorous side of Beyoncé.
DIVA
Image: Chris Trotman/Getty Images, Supplied
Much like everyone else in the 2010s who followed trends, Beyoncé would be styled in semi-formal looks in spaces that would probably require relaxed attire. Having dominated as a singer taking the reins on her fame, her outfits reflected this through power dressing.
Try relaxed fit blazers with skinny jeans to accentuate your shape or cropped jackets for tight fitting ensembles. What would a night out for Beyoncé be without heels? While you can certainly opt for daring designs, a simple stiletto will do for this laid back approach. Look to vibrant colours in one of the pieces to make a statement.
FLAWLESS
Image: Beyonce Youtube, Supplied
Her self-titled album treaded a new path for the music industry and set a new standard for the singer's career path. This would also see her explore costuming and style choices that would divert from the preceding sensuous glamour. Harkening back to her youth in Destiny’s Child, her Flawless music video is a great muse for partygoers. Break the rules in menswear pieces, whether its shirts or jackets, and let the ensemble shine with colours that catch the eye.
LEMONADE
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Supplied
The multi-layered looks from Beyoncé's Lemonade album ushered a more mature exploration with self-expression and monochromatic looks that leaned on creating striking shapes, while sequins and beading would be preferred details.
Matching denim suit sets or one piece jumpsuits are great canvases for expert accessorising which dominate the idea behind many of her looks during this era, specially the assortment of wide brim hats she wears. Neck ties can also help you bring in a bit of personality.
COWBOY CARTER
Image: Supplied
The current era of Beyoncé's dress sense has seen her celebrate her Texan origins with cowboy-inspired fashion, be it athleisure or staples such as denim. The popularity of the yeehaw agenda has made many elements from the style staples that you can mix and match with different outfits while working as one outfit.
You’ve got cowboy hats that can be worn with summer dresses. Halter necks or crop tops that can be sported with mini skirts or shorts. Bell bottoms that can work with semi-formal styling or cowboy boots that can go well with flowing garments. Don’t be shy to incorporate the macro trend pieces if you’re looking for items that will stick around in your closet.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Top fashion trends to cop this festive season from Cruz SA Fashion Week party
That’s so brat: ‘365 party girl’ hairstyles to jump-start summer
WATCH | The best Halle Berry wigs from the big screen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos