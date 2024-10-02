Meet the contestants:
From Ferrari marketing exec to engineering student: Miss World SA finalists
They are 'just sublime and we wish them all success'
Image: Miss World South Africa
The Miss World South Africa competition is gearing up for its much-anticipated return this Saturday at Sun City in the North West. This year marks the second instalment of the pageant led by president and licence owner Carol Bouwer.
Bouwer says the competition aims to empower, inspire leadership and amplify the voices of young women on a global scale. For more than seven decades, the Miss World organisation has championed its “Beauty with a Purpose” initiative, focusing on raising funds for causes that help disadvantaged and disabled children.
The competition features 10 dynamic contestants, each vying for the crown previously held by Dr Claude Mashego, the inaugural Miss World South Africa, who made a remarkable showing in the Miss World pageant in India this year.
Image: Miss World South Africa
