Thembelihle Mnguni, a 25-year-old model and electrical engineering student contesting for Miss World South Africa, has ambitions of offering society plans to end inconsistent power supply.
Born in Gauteng, Mnguni has a project called “Shining Hope”. She says through the initiative she wants to address load-shedding by promoting renewable and sustainable energy solutions. Her vision is to create a lasting impact by making sustainable energy accessible to those in need.
“Through initiatives such as installing solar panels in schools, providing solar-powered lighting for households in rural areas and establishing community-run micro grids, the project aims to ensure continuous access to electricity despite the challenges of load-shedding.”
Mnguni is involved in a programme designed to inspire and empower teenagers to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“Through my experience in electrical engineering, I will light a path to a brighter future for all South Africans,” she said.
How Miss World SA finalist plans to tackle load-shedding
Image: Thembelihle Mnguni/Instagram
From Ferrari marketing exec to engineering student: Miss World SA finalists
Minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told a summit recently load-shedding should be permanently eradicated.
“Eskom has marked more than six months without scheduled load-shedding. We must reach a point where we forget counting as a result of having permanently resolved the problem,” he said.
This is despite some areas still experiencing load reduction.
Mnguni said she hope to use the beauty stage to speak about her ambitions.
“This year marks 10 years since I started my pageantry journey. My goal has been the same, to become Miss World. I am one step closer to achieving that dream. To my beautiful country, South Africa, I am the product of hard work and determination because of you. You have moulded this dream by allowing me to find hope in every aspect of my life.”
Mnguni also acknowledged the support of her family and friends: “To my remarkable friends and family, thank you for believing in me and instilling so much hope and faith in me. I thank God every day for you all — you are all my biggest blessings.”
