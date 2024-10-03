Lifestyle

Read our expert tips on how to help you focus on Eye Awareness Month

From common misconceptions to the complexity of our eyes, here's how you can set apart astigmatism from acuity with these must-read tips

03 October 2024 - 11:06
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Taking charge of eye health.
Taking charge of eye health.
This month, vision health comes into focus with Eyecare Awareness Month. Concluding on October 17, the campaign aims to promote habits to ensure healthy vision. Speaking on the importance of raising awareness, Execuspecs optometrists share expert advice on how to keep your eyes in top condition and highlight the importance of regular eye care.

  1. The importance of regular eye examinations: Eye examinations aren't just about updating your prescription, they’re crucial for detecting early signs of eye conditions like glaucoma, cataracts and other serious eye issues. Regular eye examinations help ensure your vision and quality of life remain optimal at all times. “Regular eye examinations allow you to monitor changes in your vision, ensuring that any issues are addressed early before they worsen.”
  2. Common refractive errors, astigmatism, short-sightedness, long- sightedness and presbyopia: The four most common vision problems are astigmatism which causes blurred vision at various distances but is treatable; short-sightedness (myopia) where one can see up-close but may struggle to see objects in the distance; longsightedness, where distant objects can be seen more clearly than near objects; and, lastly presbyopia which is related to the ageing process — the gradual loss of your eyes' ability to focus on objects up-close. These conditions can often be managed with prescription lenses, making regular eye examinations essential for keeping heathy vision.
  3. Inheriting poor vision, what you need to know: Genetics play a significant role in your eye health, meaning if one or both of your parents have vision problems, you may inherit them too. “It’s important to monitor your eyes closely, especially if poor vision runs in your family.” Regular eye checks are essential to spot early signs of inherited conditions and to stay ahead of potential issues before they affect your daily life.
  4. The complexity of your eyes and taking care of them: Your eyes are among the most complex organs in your body. They’re able to process light, colour and detail, making them simply amazing. They work constantly from the moment you wake up to when you go to sleep. Given their importance, taking care of your eyes should be a top priority. “Your eyes are vital to your overall wellbeing, so don't take them for granted. Regular eye examinations, a healthy diet and protective eyewear are just a few steps you can take to maintain healthy vision.”

