From solo travel's resurgence to digital nomads taking over staycations, the trends for holiday seekers have been varied, providing plenty of options.
One of those has been the wellness getaway trend, where holiday seekers catch a break tailored for their mental wellbeing. Once just a niche market, the trend has exploded into a thriving industry as more folks seek experiences that help them heal, recharge and grow.
As societies become more conscious about mental health, the tourism industry is stepping up to the plate, offering options to help us relax, reconnect and restore.
Yoga and mindfulness
Yoga and mindfulness have been leading the charge and their popularity is only increasing as they offer a blend of physical practise and meditation to nurture your mind and body.
At places like the all-inclusive Exclusive Collection Club Med Seychelles, yoga and restorative mindful walks are part of the offering. Picture walking through lush vegetation before stopping on a stretch of pristine beach and practising yoga and breathwork at sunrise or sunset, with the sound of waves as your soundtrack. It’s all about finding your inner calm while reconnecting with nature.
In Mauritius, at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion you can add an invigorating session of aerial yoga to enhance your experience. All the while surrounded by authentic tropical Mauritian beauty and birdsong.
Digital detox holidays
In our hyper-connected world, digital detox holidays are like hitting the refresh button in your brain. Studies show that too much screen time not only diminishes our attention span but can leave our memory and self-esteem on the struggle bus. Enter the digital detox getaway, where the only “scrolling” you'll do is through a menu or a nature trail. No reels or screens allowed.
Mental health getaways: four ways to make your next escape detox friendly
Creating a space that feels like home: how The Nest Space has made yoga inclusive
Fitness camps
Fitness retreats are immersive experiences designed to enhance physical health through guided activities such as hiking, trail running, Pilates, strength training and group fitness classes. These “boot camps” provide personalised fitness plans tailored to individual goals, with expert trainers offering support and motivation.
Alongside intense workouts, participants enjoy healthy, balanced meals or detox programmes that include juice cleanses, fasting, and cleansing diets to purify the body.
Holistic therapies such as sports massages and stretching aid in recovery and mental wellbeing, while the retreats foster a sense of community, allowing participants to bond as they improve fitness, reduce stress and adopt sustainable lifestyle habits for long-term health and rejuvenation.
Holistic programmes
If you want a comprehensive approach, holistic programmes focus on the mind, body and spirit all at once, blending emotional and physical care. Often led by certified health professionals, these retreats provide a supportive atmosphere where participants can focus on emotional and trauma healing. Expect a mix of therapy and counselling sessions, Reiki and nature walks.
The goal? To equip you with the tools you need to manage your mental health while soaking up serene surroundings.
