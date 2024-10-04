Lifestyle

‘Moffie’, ‘Beulah’, ‘Runs in the Family’ and more: 5 things to watch for Pride

As SA celebrates Pride Month, here are queer shows from the continent

04 October 2024 - 12:15
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Matthew Vey as Michael and Kai Luke Brummer in 'Moffie'.
Matthew Vey as Michael and Kai Luke Brummer in 'Moffie'.
Image: IFC FILMS

With Pride Month officially kicking in this week, it's a great time to celebrate all things LGBTQIA+.

While hitting the streets for all the Pride marches is a great way to commemorate the work of queer icons past and present, homebodies can also wave the rainbow flag from the comfort of their couches.

From movies about overcoming sexuality to the colourful world of queer culture, here are five movies and shows worth a watch this month.

MOFFIE

'Moffie' focuses on gay love during the apartheid regime.

With 1980s South Africa embroiled in conflict at the Angolan border, we follow 16-year-old Nicholas van der Swart as he navigates compulsory conscription to defend the apartheid regime. While he faces the dangers brought forward by the white minority government, he must also navigate the threat of falling in love with a fellow soldier joining their brutal army.

Stream on: Showmax, AppleTV

VALLEY OF A THOUSAND HILLS

'Valley of a Thousand Hills' tells the story of a village role model who falls in love with another woman.

The pressure of being the perfect daughter comes to the boil when Nosipho, who is a role model in her village, has to contend with her father picking a husband for her. This comes to a head as she navigates her feelings for another woman. The star-studded cast includes local TV icon Glen Gabela of Shaka Zulu and Beat the Drum fame and Wiseman Ncube, whose breakout role in Uzalo made him a local heartthrob.

Stream on: Netflix

YOUNGINS

'Youngins' sees Joburgers navigating coming of age.

Set in a boarding school, Youngins is an electrifying teen soap following young Joburgers navigating coming of age. 

Stream on: Showmax

BEAULAH

Drag queens delight in 'Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap'.

As part of South Africa's growing reality TV line-up, Beulah: Queens van die Kaap follows seven drag queens based in Cape Town. From their day-to-day trials and tribulations to their relationships and dramas, we see what it takes to be some of the best drag queens South Africa has to offer.

Stream on: Showmax

RUNS IN THE FAMILY

A reformed con artist and his transmasculine son road trip across South Africa to break the boy's estranged mother out of rehab.

What happens when a reformed con artist and his transmasculine son reunite on a road trip across South Africa to break the woman in their life out of rehab? The pair compete in a drag competition that will clinch them the ultimate prize.

Stream on: Netflix

