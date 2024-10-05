Miss World South Africa will receive R1m cover from Royal Baroka Funerals

The Miss World South Africa organisation celebrated the reign of Dr Claude Mashego, described by many as a gentle and nurturing leader, at a farewell dinner for the outgoing beauty queen on Friday evening.
In a generous gesture, . Ratau Mphahlele, CEO of Royal Baroka Funerals, pledged R1m funeral cover for the winner of the upcoming pageant, reinforcing the commitment to support young leaders in their journeys.
The intimate gathering at the Royal Chambers at The Palace in Sun City provided contestants with an opportunity to express gratitude to Mashego and her team, highlighting the personal impact she made during her time as queen.
The licence holder of Miss World South Africa and president of the Miss World South Africa Organisation, Carol Bouwer said Mashego's farewell was food for the soul.
“It is common cause that I love this young lady wholeheartedly, I have loved our impassioned ideological arguments, our fighting each other’s battles then returning to heal one another. You have been the daughter I never knew I needed and have taught me how to rise for each young woman. I love you Claude, go conquer the world. They are not ready but God has ordered tour steps so no more waiting my angel,” said Bouwer.
The top ten finalists each shared personal anecdotes, painting a picture of Mashego as a leader who was not only warm but also deeply rooted in her faith. Many described Mashego as a mentor who took the time to connect with each participant, fostering a supportive environment.
Mashego surprised everyone at the dinner by serenading the guests with an Amanda Black song called Power which she passionately sang.
One contestant remarked: “Dr. Mashego has been a guiding light for all of us,” reflecting the sentiments of many in attendance
Notable attendees included Patricia Stock, the first female CEO of SAICA, and Pule Molebeledi, CEO of Arena Holdings. Molebeledi addressed the contestants, stating, “All the top 10 contestants are winners and the winner should embrace their rich history because they come from South Africa which has a diverse culture and history. We have such big names in this country. It’s up to you guys now. Siya Kolisi needs help, he can't be the only one doing it for 60-million people. You guys can do it as well.”
The 2024 Miss World South Africa pageant will take place tonight on Saturday night at Sun City in North West, featuring 10 hopefuls vying for the crown. The winner will represent South Africa at the Miss World finals in February 2025, with the venue to be revealed by the London-based Miss World Organisation soon.
“I am excited about the second edition of Miss World South Africa which will be held in Sun City. The finalists are just sublime and we wish them all success as we know they are primed to be successful leaders of the future,” said Bouwer.
Miss World South Africa will receive R1m cover from Royal Baroka Funerals
Image: Picture:Kabelo Mokoena/timeslive/Sunday Times
