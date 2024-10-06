Lifestyle

18-year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg is Miss World South Africa

“She loved wearing her gumboots and she cut her hair a lot. She was never a pageant girl,” her mother said.

06 October 2024 - 10:33
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, a digital and marketing executive at Scuderia Ferrari South Africa.
Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, a digital and marketing executive at Scuderia Ferrari South Africa.
Image: Miss World South Africa

Eighteen-year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg was crowned 2024 Miss World South Africa during a dazzling ceremony at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on Saturday night.

Hailing from Pretoria, Van Rensburg triumphed over impressive runners-up Romanda Hombi and Nande Mabala to claim the prestigious title.

Her family expressed immense pride in her achievement. “I'm so proud of her. She's been working so hard over the past couple of years,” said her brother, highlighting the dedication and effort Zoalize has invested in her journey.

Her mother, Lizelle Jansen van Rensburg, echoed this sentiment, stating: “I'm so grateful. She is a blessing in our life. This is her moment, and I want her to shine.” She encouraged her daughter to continue her good work, saying, “Please go and shine and keep on shining.”

Reflecting on Zoalize’s unique journey, her mother recalled, “She loved wearing her gumboots and she cut her hair a lot. She was never a pageant girl.”

In addition to her pageant success, Zoalize is passionate about her Beauty with a Purpose project, “Never Too Young to Advocate” (NTYTA), a digital platform aimed at increasing global visibility and audibility for the youth. “Our organisation focuses on three essential pillars: educate, graduate and advocate,” she explained. “I hope to use the power of social media to enrich our community with mental fortitude as well as self-encouragement. This is the key foundation needed to integrate our youth into positions of acknowledgment.”

The NTYTA initiative features a range of programmes, including daily affirmative content, workshops, an e-guide on building curricula vitae, and global ambassadorship positions. “Among others, NTYTA initiatives include reaching one’s highest potential and promoting self-advocacy,” she added.

The pageant featured a distinguished panel of judges, including Rea Malatji, Ntsoaki Ledimo, Malaak Compton-Rock, Norman Cahi, and Taibar Bacar, who had the tough task of selecting a winner among a talented group of contestants.

Zoalize follows in the footsteps of medical doctor Claude Mashego, the first-ever winner of Miss World South Africa last year, as she embarks on her own journey representing the country on an international stage.

Jansen van Rensburg will represent South Africa at the Miss World finals in February 2025. The venue will be announced by the London-based Miss World Organisation soon.

READ MORE

Miss World South Africa will receive R1m cover from Baroka Funerals

Ratau Mphahlele, CEO of Baroka Funerals, pledged R1m funeral cover for the winner of the upcoming pageant,
Lifestyle
1 day ago

How Miss World SA finalist plans to tackle load-shedding

Thembelihle Mnguni, a 25-year-old model and electrical engineering student contesting for Miss World South Africa, has ambitions of offering society ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

From Ferrari marketing exec to engineering student: Miss World SA finalists

The Miss World South Africa competition is gearing up for its much-anticipated return on this Saturday at Sun City. This year marks the second ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Siba crowned Africa's best fine-dining hotel restaurant at World Culinary ... Lifestyle
  2. 18-year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg is Miss World South Africa Lifestyle
  3. Miss World South Africa will receive R1m cover from Baroka Funerals Lifestyle
  4. How Miss World SA finalist plans to tackle load-shedding Lifestyle
  5. From Ferrari marketing exec to engineering student: Miss World SA finalists Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Funny Castrol Oil Ad
My Soektog. Beeskraal ft. Ian Roberts (Radio Kalahari Orkes)