18-year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg is Miss World South Africa

Eighteen-year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg was crowned 2024 Miss World South Africa during a dazzling ceremony at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on Saturday night.
Hailing from Pretoria, Van Rensburg triumphed over impressive runners-up Romanda Hombi and Nande Mabala to claim the prestigious title.
Her family expressed immense pride in her achievement. “I'm so proud of her. She's been working so hard over the past couple of years,” said her brother, highlighting the dedication and effort Zoalize has invested in her journey.
Her mother, Lizelle Jansen van Rensburg, echoed this sentiment, stating: “I'm so grateful. She is a blessing in our life. This is her moment, and I want her to shine.” She encouraged her daughter to continue her good work, saying, “Please go and shine and keep on shining.”
Reflecting on Zoalize’s unique journey, her mother recalled, “She loved wearing her gumboots and she cut her hair a lot. She was never a pageant girl.”
In addition to her pageant success, Zoalize is passionate about her Beauty with a Purpose project, “Never Too Young to Advocate” (NTYTA), a digital platform aimed at increasing global visibility and audibility for the youth. “Our organisation focuses on three essential pillars: educate, graduate and advocate,” she explained. “I hope to use the power of social media to enrich our community with mental fortitude as well as self-encouragement. This is the key foundation needed to integrate our youth into positions of acknowledgment.”
The NTYTA initiative features a range of programmes, including daily affirmative content, workshops, an e-guide on building curricula vitae, and global ambassadorship positions. “Among others, NTYTA initiatives include reaching one’s highest potential and promoting self-advocacy,” she added.
The pageant featured a distinguished panel of judges, including Rea Malatji, Ntsoaki Ledimo, Malaak Compton-Rock, Norman Cahi, and Taibar Bacar, who had the tough task of selecting a winner among a talented group of contestants.
Zoalize follows in the footsteps of medical doctor Claude Mashego, the first-ever winner of Miss World South Africa last year, as she embarks on her own journey representing the country on an international stage.
Jansen van Rensburg will represent South Africa at the Miss World finals in February 2025. The venue will be announced by the London-based Miss World Organisation soon.
18-year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg is Miss World South Africa
"She loved wearing her gumboots and she cut her hair a lot. She was never a pageant girl," her mother said.
Image: Miss World South Africa
