GalxBoy marks 16 years of dominating South African streetwear
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times
Many South African brands have stood the test of time, making countless comebacks or redefining glamour in the fashion landscape. Galxboy's strength has been their approach to defining streetwear for South African preferences.
Founder Thatiso Dube has seen his own ups and downs, but the brand saw a great resurgence during the Covid-19 pandemic that has brought the unisex fashion house back into the local fashion landscape.
As a part of this year's Rocking the Daisies festival, Dube took on the role of leading their fashion showcase. The cosmic catwalk featured five top designers from the 2024 Festival Fashion Talent Search who brought the "In the Stars" theme to life.
"The greatest achievement for Galxboy in terms of being a part of the South African fashion industry has probably been the ability to create employment for young South Africans through fashion," said Dube
Here’s how Enhle Mbali keeps her skin glowing
"Also, to be able to compete at a different frequency, with the big guys in the industry, is something we don’t take lightly."
With the streetwear landscape constantly changing and embraced in spaces like Rocking the Daisies, Dube said his favourite shift in the fashion industry has been "seeing more black people occupying the fashion space".
With the opportunity to empower young designers, Dube said he hopes more of them find courage to express themselves.
"The biggest fashion advice I have is that you should wear what makes you confident, no matter what that piece of clothing is. Confidence makes all of the difference."
