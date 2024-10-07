Big Brother Naija contestant Kingsley Oritsetimeyin Sule, also known as Kellyrae, made history on Sunday night as the first married man to emerge victorious in the season 9 competition, themed “No Lose Guard”.
Three months ago, 28 housemates comprising 14 pairs, including two pairs of twins, a married couple, best friends and even a niece and aunt, embarked on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.
Midway through the show, all pairs were dissolved and the 28 contestants competed individually.
Thirty-three-year-old singer Kellyrae, who entered the house with his wife Kassia as “Double Kay”, took home the grand prize of N60m (R644,533) and a brand-new car.
“I feel so good. You [fans] made it happen. Thank you so much. I'm so overwhelmed. I love you guys,” he said.
The couple's strategy when going into the house was to keep their marital status a secret, aware of the show's history of married contestants struggling to advance in the competition. They successfully kept their secret hidden until Kassia's eviction in the penultimate week.
Wanni Danbaki secured the first runner-up spot out of eight finalists.
Fans took to social media to congratulate Kellyrae on his win.
'The money is married': Kellyrae becomes first married man to win 'Big Brother Naija'
Image: iamkellyrae/ Instagram
Big Brother Naija contestant Kingsley Oritsetimeyin Sule, also known as Kellyrae, made history on Sunday night as the first married man to emerge victorious in the season 9 competition, themed “No Lose Guard”.
Three months ago, 28 housemates comprising 14 pairs, including two pairs of twins, a married couple, best friends and even a niece and aunt, embarked on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.
Midway through the show, all pairs were dissolved and the 28 contestants competed individually.
Thirty-three-year-old singer Kellyrae, who entered the house with his wife Kassia as “Double Kay”, took home the grand prize of N60m (R644,533) and a brand-new car.
“I feel so good. You [fans] made it happen. Thank you so much. I'm so overwhelmed. I love you guys,” he said.
The couple's strategy when going into the house was to keep their marital status a secret, aware of the show's history of married contestants struggling to advance in the competition. They successfully kept their secret hidden until Kassia's eviction in the penultimate week.
Wanni Danbaki secured the first runner-up spot out of eight finalists.
Fans took to social media to congratulate Kellyrae on his win.
READ MORE:
Do you have what it takes to win ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 5? Enter now
'I certainly received mine' — #BBTitants winner Khosi clears the air on R1.8m prize money
‘Overated’ or ‘inclusive’: Here’s what fans think of ‘Big Brother Titans’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos