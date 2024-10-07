Much like her predecessors Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or even Jessica Simpson, Tyla joins a long line of pop princesses who expertly fuse cute ensembles with a sex-siren twist. To pull off Tyla's take on this timeless staple, opt for soft textures and billowing garments that are either short hemmed or a little bit revealing.
Tyla is touring SA: here are five outfit inspos for Tygas attending the concert
As the Grammy winner prepares for her homecoming tour, here are top tips to help you nail her edgy style
Image: Corii Burns
With fans begging to see the superstar grace local stages, Tyla is putting the spotlight on her two-city homecoming tour.
Known for a playful style with an edgy look, Tyla's sexy and daring looks are a great way to kick off the festive season. See how you can capture her fashion for her tour and the festive season.
THROW IT BACK
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella
Tyla's slinky dresses and tight-fitting tops capture the sex appeal of the late 1990s and early 2000s. With a kidcore twist you can also incorporate nostalgic graphics or accessories such as glossy hair clips, Euphoria-esque makeup or Jean Paul Gaulthier-inspired pieces that feature nude body prints.
MISS MINI
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Whether you've been chasing the Brat Summer trend or still have pieces from last year's risqué trends, short hems are a staple to capturing Tyla's approach to a sexy outfit. The look is great for short fashionistas who are looking to create elongated looks or style with boots best suited for the summer. Cropped tops and body suits can work well with this look or layer up mini dresses in the spring for chillier nights out.
NEUTRAL TAKEOVER
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
From earthy greens to golden-toned nudes, neutral colours are a favourite for Tyla's on and offstage ensembles. The colours are typically worn with intricate designs by the star so try to keep the layers and accessories minimal while focusing on design and textiles to make a statement.
SKIN SIREN
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Image: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images
One thing the Water singer is never shy to do is show off skin. Transform your denim looks with corset tops or turn heads with mesh bodysuits. Whether it's through short hemlines or an accentuated upper body, be mindful of creating shapes that create long lines in your body rather than over-accessorising with sweaters and scarves.
POP PRINCESS
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Ermanno Scervino
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Much like her predecessors Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or even Jessica Simpson, Tyla joins a long line of pop princesses who expertly fuse cute ensembles with a sex-siren twist. To pull off Tyla's take on this timeless staple, opt for soft textures and billowing garments that are either short hemmed or a little bit revealing.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
From Destiny’s Child to ‘Cowboy Carter’: rock your denim like Beyoncé
That’s so brat: ‘365 party girl’ hairstyles to jump-start summer
ON A BUDGET | How to rock Kamala Harris’ high-low corporate style
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos