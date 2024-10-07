Lifestyle

Tyla is touring SA: here are five outfit inspos for Tygas attending the concert

As the Grammy winner prepares for her homecoming tour, here are top tips to help you nail her edgy style

07 October 2024 - 09:45
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
South African superstar Tyla wears a metallic micro-mini skirt by designer Corii Burns, along with AREA jacket and boots, Rui top, Hugo Kreit earrings and Jacquie Aiche necklaces for Billboard magazine.
Image: Corii Burns

With fans begging to see the superstar grace local stages, Tyla is putting the spotlight on her two-city homecoming tour.

Known for a playful style with an edgy look, Tyla's sexy and daring looks are a great way to kick off the festive season. See how you can capture her fashion for her tour and the festive season.

THROW IT BACK

Attendee at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella
Festivalgoers attend the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Tyla's slinky dresses and tight-fitting tops capture the sex appeal of the late 1990s and early 2000s. With a kidcore twist you can also incorporate nostalgic graphics or accessories such as glossy hair clips, Euphoria-esque makeup or Jean Paul Gaulthier-inspired pieces that feature nude body prints.

MISS MINI

Actress and model, Camille Guilloteau.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Veronica Guilty is seen wearing a Yeezy Gap Baleciaga hoodie, dress by Reformation, shoes Marine Serre and a bag by Jacquemus.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Whether you've been chasing the Brat Summer trend or still have pieces from last year's risqué trends, short hems are a staple to capturing Tyla's approach to a sexy outfit. The look is great for short fashionistas who are looking to create elongated looks or style with boots best suited for the summer. Cropped tops and body suits can work well with this look or layer up mini dresses in the spring for chillier nights out.

NEUTRAL TAKEOVER

Maiya Carmichael strikes a pose at New York Fashion Week.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Content creator, Karen Chaiane is seen at New York fashion week wearing a Revolve dress.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

From earthy greens to golden-toned nudes, neutral colours are a favourite for Tyla's on and offstage ensembles. The colours are typically worn with intricate designs by the star so try to keep the layers and accessories minimal while focusing on design and textiles to make a statement.

SKIN SIREN

A model walks the runway during the Versace FW23 Show.
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Coi Leray attends the Saint Laurent SS24 menswear.
Image: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

One thing the Water singer is never shy to do is show off skin. Transform your denim looks with corset tops or turn heads with mesh bodysuits. Whether it's through short hemlines or an accentuated upper body, be mindful of creating shapes that create long lines in your body rather than over-accessorising with sweaters and scarves.

POP PRINCESS

JJaime Xie at Milan Fashion Week.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Ermanno Scervino
A model walks the runway during the Gabriela Hearst Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025.
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Much like her predecessors Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or even Jessica Simpson, Tyla joins a long line of pop princesses who expertly fuse cute ensembles with a sex-siren twist. To pull off Tyla's take on this timeless staple, opt for soft textures and billowing garments that are either short hemmed or a little bit revealing.

