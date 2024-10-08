Lifestyle

Five travel dupes for 'Emily in Paris' fans who can’t catch a flight to France

Oh mon dieu, don't miss out on these chic and fun local getaways that will have you feeling tres French

08 October 2024 - 17:30 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Lily Collins as the title character in 'Emily in Paris'.
Image: Supplied

With nearly a month spent in the top 10 spot on Netflix and a fifth season officially announced, Emily in Paris has continued to be a favourite for watchers following the eponymous marketing guru one selfie at a time.

With the Eiffel Tower found to be the "most Instagrammable" filming location in the Netflix series (12-million Instagram posts), fans are clambering to follow in Emily's footsteps to see where they can capture the magic of her latest adventures.

Can't make it to Paris? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are some travel dupes that are sure to help you recreate your favourite Emily in Paris moments on a budget.

EIFFEL TOWER

While the Eiffel Tower stands more than 300m tall, Little Paris in Hartbeespoort is home to a makeshift version of the iconic tower. Located in a complex with boutiques and restaurants that lead to the river where the tower is found at the end of it.

NORTRE-DAME

With South Africa having an abundance of cathedrals to visit, try out the South African Sendinggestig Museum for a glimpse of history. Founded in 1799, it carries the difficult history of being South Africa's first slave church and oldest indigenous mission church. This history is seen in the church's front benches featuring the names of the first eight enslaved people baptised on the premises.

Exhibitions include other church furniture sets in the building, as well as original audio and visual files. Crowd-pullers include the illuminated panels that tell the story of the church's missionary work and information about its community.

MUSÉE D’ORSAY 

Famed as the home to exclusive French art, the Musée d’Orsay’s closest companion is Cape Town's Zeitz MOCAA. With a focus on artists of the African diaspora, some of its greatest features are the festivities hosted on the premises and the ability to experience its exhibitions in a majority of the local languages. First-time attendees will be blown away by the atrium that opens to a ceiling designed like grain corn.

VILLEFRANCHE-SUR-MER 

Loved for its historic buildings and architecture, Villefranche-sur-mer has been a crowd-puller for decades. While you won't catch the same architecture in South Africa, you can still look forward to fine dining and wine options at South Africa's oldest wine farm, Groot Constantia.

CANAL SAINT-MARTIN 

Sure, you won't get to wait for the 10- to 15-year gap when the canal is emptied out, but you can book a flight or road trip to Canal Guest House in St Francis Bay to get a taste of old French-style living. The 7km-long canal system is flanked by upmarket villas where guests can explore the view on a cruise or kayak.

