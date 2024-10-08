Here are 7 things you need to know for a winning summer fragrance

When we think of summer, many of us look fondly at great vibes and experiences. While hot temperatures are to be expected, we also have to contend with sudden low spikes that make it feel like winter is back.
Figuring out what to wear can be tiresome, but your perfume shouldn't be. There’s a scent for every mood and adventure. Gold Series brand manager Shakil Ahmad shares tips on what fragrance to use in which locations and ways to make sure your scent lasts longer:
- Beach day bliss: Even if the weather's playing tricks, a citrusy, ocean breeze-inspired fragrance will keep you in that beachy state of mind.
- Road trip ready: Off for a weekend adventure? Woody and earthy scents bring a little nature with you.
- Picnic chill: For those perfect days lounging in the park, fruity or floral fragrances will keep things light and easy. The Beverly Hills Eau de Toilette for her by Gold Series, with its blend of vibrant floral and fruity notes, is the perfect companion. Whether it’s a casual get-together or a quiet day outdoors, this scent will enhance the relaxed and fun atmosphere.
- Night out glam: When the sun sets and it’s time to hit the town, warm, spicy notes such as vanilla or amber will make sure you’re glowing, no matter what.
Tips to make your scent last all day:
- Hydrate: Moisturised skin holds onto the fragrance longer, so apply on hydrated skin for best results.
- Pulse points: Spritz on your neck, wrists, or behind your ears to help your scent linger.
- Less is more: A couple of spritzes are enough to keep you smelling fresh all day.
