How pets help your mental health

Let this month be a reminder to check in on yourself and those around you, to have conversations about mental health and to give yourself the grace to seek support when needed. Individuals who may require emotional support are encouraged to contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Helpline on 0800-567-567.
Is it Mercury in retrograde? Year-end fatigue? Poor mental health? Whatever might be putting you in a funk, October's observation of Mental Health Awareness is a great time to pause and reflect on the importance of mental wellbeing, which is just as important as physical health.
Globally, millions of people are silently battling with depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges. While some have the support systems they need, others struggle to access care or speak openly about their struggles due to societal stigma.
For many, the unconditional love of a pet can be a lifeline when it comes to emotional support during challenging times.
"In moments of heightened anxiety or stress, pets can provide the emotional support humans sometimes cannot," said Hill's Pet Nutrition pet behaviour expert Marycke Ackhurst.
"Whether it’s a dog who senses when you’re down or a cat who purrs soothingly beside you, pets offer comfort, companionship and a sense of responsibility. They have an uncanny ability to read our emotions and provide calm without judgment."
Ackhurst said researchers recently found interacting with pets can lower stress hormones, decrease blood pressure and increase oxytocin levels, the hormone linked to bonding and emotional regulation. Pets also encourage us to stay active, whether taking your dog for a walk or engaging in playful moments, which can boost mental and physical health.
The act of caring for a pet can give someone a sense of purpose and routine, which is often lacking when mental health deteriorates.
However, Ackhurst cautioned that having a pet is a long-term responsibility that should never be considered lightly. “It is essential to consider the needs and nature of your family, as well as your lifestyle when choosing a pet,” she said. Remember to consider:
“The overall responsibility of a pet will always lie with the adults in a family.
“Pets can help mitigate feelings of loneliness and isolation, two factors that can exacerbate mental health challenges. With a pet by your side, you're never truly alone —and sometimes that’s enough to make the rough days a bit easier.”
Let this month be a reminder to check in on yourself and those around you, to have conversations about mental health and to give yourself the grace to seek support when needed. Individuals who may require emotional support are encouraged to contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Helpline on 0800-567-567.
