Breast cancer: Easy preventive steps and warning signs to look out for

Recent findings reveal breast cancer is increasingly being detected in women under 40.
As the most prevalent cancer among South African women, Breast Imaging Society of SA (BISSA) was recently reported by TimesLIVE as saying more young women are being diagnosed with more aggressive forms of the disease, underscoring the need for early detection and awareness.
The subspeciality group of the Radiological Society of SA has warned that young women are more likely to develop breast cancers with aggressive biological characteristics. These cancers often present with larger tumours and more advanced stages of the disease at diagnosis, making early detection vital for improving outcomes.
“As to why it is happening, we don't know for sure. There are only theories. At this stage there is no evidence but we think it might have something to do with hormonal changes in society,” said BISSA chairperson Dr Peter Schoub.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Image: 123RF/ KONSTANTIN PELIKH
Dairy products company Clover has gone pink in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. For every pink Clover product sold, 20c will be donated to PinkDrive which provides essential cancer screening services, particularly in underserved communities.
In a recent statement, PinkDrive's team shared that early detection improves outcomes dramatically. PinkDrive’s mobile screening units, supported by Clover’s campaign, play a critical role in making screenings accessible, especially in underserved areas. They stress that “early screenings can mean the difference between a life-changing diagnosis or a life full of opportunities”.
To combat the growing concern, we look at several preventive measures as well as PinkDrive's methods for self-examination.
MAYO CLINIC TIPS ON HOW TO PREVENT BREAST CANCER:
Limit hormone therapy after menopause. Combination hormone therapy uses oestrogen and progestin. It may raise the risk of breast cancer. Talk with your health-care professional about the risks and benefits of hormone therapy. You might be able to manage your symptoms with treatments and medicines that don't use hormones. If you decide that the benefits of short-term hormone therapy outweigh the risks, use the lowest amount that works for you. Have your health-care team track the length of time you take hormones. Studies show that oestrogen alone in people who have had hysterectomies does not raise breast cancer risk. Oestrogen is linked with a small increase in blood clot and stroke risk.
PINKDRIVE'S EASY TO FOLLOW 13 STEP SELF-EXAMINATION
Image: 123RF/inspirestock
