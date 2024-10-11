Glenfiddich’s limited edition Grand Château single malt lands in SA
The famed Scottish distillery continues to push the boundaries of whisky making with the latest addition to its collectable Grand Series
Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky*, has announced the South African release of its 31-year-old Grand Château. The newest addition to the brand's limited edition Grand Series, this collectable spirit challenges conventions with the unexpected marriage of two worlds: whisky and wine.
Grand Château marks the first release by the Scottish distillery to be finished in red wine casks from Bordeaux, France's famed wine-growing region.
By experimenting with flavour combinations and an extended finishing period, Grand Château allows us to explore the collision of different cultures while taking luxury to new heights, says Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich global brand director.
Doing so, she says, further cements Glenfiddich position as a brand that continues to push the boundaries of whisky making.
‘Incredibly intriguing and collectable’
Grand Château has been matured in American oak for 22 years before being finished for nine years in Bordeaux red wine casks.
The extended finish adds layer upon layer of new and unexpected flavours. Indulgent and rich, caramelised cherry and apple intertwines with warming spice and toasted oak; an opulent, yet earthy liquid that's fruity and at the same time floral.
Grand Château tasting notes
Nose: Warm cocooning vanilla slowly unveils fruity, floral notes of beautifully ripe cassis berries and piquant nutty aromas.
Taste: Indulgent and rich, flavours of slowly caramelised cherries and apples intertwine with an unmistakable warming spice and toasted oak.
Finish: Everlasting depth and character.
“Bordeaux red wine casks are incredibly versatile sources of flavour and recognised widely for their outstanding quality, providing the perfect opportunity for experimentation to develop a profound spirit,” says Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich malt master.
“Nine years spent cocooned in these extraordinary Bordeaux red wine casks results in an exceptionally vibrant liquid which intensifies Glenfiddich’s classic fruity character balanced somewhat unusually with notes of deep oak and warming vanilla.
“Though [wine casks are] becoming an increasingly popular choice for maturation within the single malt category, it remains relatively rare to see whiskies finished in a Bordeaux red wine cask, making this an incredibly intriguing and collectable bottling.”
Featuring an elegant toile de Jouy motif, Grand Château’s display box gives a nod to the French origins of the red wine casks in which it's finished.
WATCH | A closer look at the Artist's Edition of the Grand Château display box, which was designed in collaboration with renowned French street artist André Saraiva.
A special Artist's Edition display box, created in collaboration with renowned French street artist André Saraiva, is also available in limited numbers. The interior features a bold and colourful design that celebrates the unexpected collision of Scottish and French cultures, while Saraiva's signature character “Mr A” can be seen playfully “disrupting” the toile de Jouy landscape on the exterior.
The limited-edition Glenfiddich Grand Château 31-year-old single malt is available at select whisky purveyors, starting at R40,000 per bottle.
Glenfiddich’s Grand Series
“The Glenfiddich Grand Series is a collection that celebrates the unexpected collision between single malt and different cultures from around the world,” says Lifa Bakana, senior brand manager for William Grant & Sons (Glenfiddich's parent company) at Edward Snell & Co, SA's largest independent spirits group.
“Grand Château tells the tale of two worlds, drawing inspiration and character from both Scotland and France, to create one exceptional liquid.”
Other sublime single malts in the Grand Series include:
- Grand Yozakura, a 29-year-old whisky finished in rare ex-Awamori casks from Japan;
- Grande Couronne, a 26-year-old Scotch Whisky matured in American and European oak casks and finished for up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks;
- Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European oak casks and then finessed in French Cuvée oak casks;
- Gran Cortes, a refined Glenfiddich whisky aged for 22 years in traditional Sherry oak before finishing in very rare Palo Cortado Sherry casks, only available in Asia; and
- Gran Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in European and American Oak casks before a final flourish in Caribbean Rum casks.
This article was sponsored by Glenfiddich.
*The Glenfiddich range has received more awards since 2000 than any other single malt Scotch whisky in two of the world’s most prestigious competitions: the International Wine and Spirits Competition and the International Spirits Challenge.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.