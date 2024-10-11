Glenfiddich’s limited edition Grand Château single malt lands in SA

Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky*, has announced the South African release of its 31-year-old Grand Château. The newest addition to the brand's limited edition Grand Series, this collectable spirit challenges conventions with the unexpected marriage of two worlds: whisky and wine.

Grand Château marks the first release by the Scottish distillery to be finished in red wine casks from Bordeaux, France's famed wine-growing region.

By experimenting with flavour combinations and an extended finishing period, Grand Château allows us to explore the collision of different cultures while taking luxury to new heights, says Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich global brand director.

Doing so, she says, further cements Glenfiddich position as a brand that continues to push the boundaries of whisky making.

‘Incredibly intriguing and collectable’

Grand Château has been matured in American oak for 22 years before being finished for nine years in Bordeaux red wine casks.

The extended finish adds layer upon layer of new and unexpected flavours. Indulgent and rich, caramelised cherry and apple intertwines with warming spice and toasted oak; an opulent, yet earthy liquid that's fruity and at the same time floral.