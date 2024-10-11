Garrett 'G' and Taylor
Garrett, a 33-year-old quantum physicist, and Taylor, 30, a clean energy policy consultant, were the first couple to get engaged this season. Their connection was strong from the beginning, although Taylor initially hesitated to share her ethnicity, wanting to avoid any biases. Garrett’s supportive response helped solidify their bond. However, teasers for next week suggest potential trouble with an ex lurking in the background.
Ramses and Marissa
Ramses, 35, a programme associate at a justice reform nonprofit, and Marissa, 32, a lawyer, were the final couple to meet in person. Marissa’s initial love triangle with Ramses and another contestant, Bohdan, quickly clarified her feelings, leading to their engagement. As they travelled to Mexico, their chemistry blossomed, indicating a strong emotional connection.
Season 7 of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix on October 2. The series, which has captivated audiences since its debut in 2020, features 15 men and 15 women seeking love through “blind dates” in pods — emphasising emotional connections before physical appearances. As viewers tune in, they’re left wondering: who will truly find lasting love, and who will falter before the altar?
REVIEW | Who will say ‘I do’; who will falter at the altar?
Image: Netflix/Instagram
Would you get married sight unseen? The Netflix series Love Is Blind is back for its seventh season, and the stakes are higher than ever.
This season features seven couples who have gotten engaged, but the big question remains: who will say “I do” and who might leave us clutching our pearls at the altar?
Over the first nine episodes, viewers have been on a rollercoaster of emotions as these love stories unfold. Here’s a closer look at the couples that have matched and their journeys so far.
Tyler and Ashley
Spoiler alert: Their big reveal will leave you smiling from cheek to cheek. Tyler, a 34-year-old account manager, and Ashley, a 32-year-old marketing director, bonded over shared values. On Tyler’s birthday, Ashley wrote him a romantic letter that culminated in Tyler proposing — bringing joy to both.
Tim and Alexandra
Tim, a 33-year-old web content strategist, and Alexandra, also 33, tugged at our heartstrings as Tim shared painful childhood memories, including the loss of his sister. His proposal was heartfelt, marked by a letter he wrote to Alexandra’s father asking for permission to marry her. However, a plot twist emerged during their trip to Mexico, where Alexandra became distant, struggling with homesickness instead of communicating her feelings.
Which of these hopeful Washginton, D.C. singles will follow their heart and find out whether love is truly blind? Meet the cast of Love is Blind Season 7 before the season premieres on October 2nd - only on Netflix!
Stephen and Monica
When Stephen met Monica he wasted no time, getting down on one knee. Yet, their time in Mexico revealed tensions, with Monica expressing frustration that Stephen monopolised their conversations. She noted that while he might not be the “hottest” guy there, he was the “hottest” for her. The trailer for next week suggests Stephen is now questioning their connection: will they make it to the altar?
Leo and Brittany
Leo, a 31-year-old art dealer, and Brittany, a 33-year-old aesthetician, experienced significant ups and downs early in the season. Leo initially found himself in a love triangle with Hannah, who eventually chose Nick, leaving Brittany feeling insecure. Despite their engagement, Brittany struggled with the reality of being engaged. Interestingly, they were not selected among the six couples to continue their journey to Mexico, raising questions about their future.
Nick and Hannah
Nick, 29, and Hannah, 26, found themselves in a tumultuous love triangle. After breaking up with Nick to explore her feelings for Leo, Hannah ultimately returned to Nick, and they got engaged. Their first meeting was a bit awkward, highlighted by Nick’s comments about Hannah’s height. Their trip to Mexico introduced new challenges, including Hannah’s discomfort watching Nick’s antics. The upcoming episodes hint at more drama, as Nick appears to be getting flirty with another cast member.
The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.
Season 7 of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix on October 2. The series, which has captivated audiences since its debut in 2020, features 15 men and 15 women seeking love through “blind dates” in pods — emphasising emotional connections before physical appearances. As viewers tune in, they’re left wondering: who will truly find lasting love, and who will falter before the altar?
