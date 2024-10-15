Don't get sick on your next hiking or camping mission: pro tips for clean water

With warmer days around the corner, it's a good time to try more outdoor activities. With hikes and camps a great way to embrace nature, these activities can push one to find water sources that might not be safe to drink. Ensuring water is safe for consumption is crucial for maintaining health and avoiding waterborne illnesses.
“Though a natural stream looks clean enough to drink from you should never drink water you don’t know for certain is clean,” says Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for water purification company Milton. While the company is famed for its baby bottle sterilising liquids, Ragavan says Milton is effective in killing bacteria, viruses and other pathogens, making it a great option for treating water.
Ragavan offers safe water tips:
- Boiling water is a time-tested method to kill pathogens. Boil water for at least one minute, or three minutes at higher altitudes. Boiling may be effective against bacteria, viruses and parasites but can be impractical while hiking.
- UV purifiers use ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, viruses and protozoa. These devices are compact and can treat water quickly. They require battery power, which is not always possible depending on where you are.
- Portable water filters come in various designs, including pump filters, gravity filters and straw-style filters. These systems are effective for removing bacteria, protozoa and sediment. Though this method can provide immediate access to clean water, the filter can clog and does not remove viruses unless specifically designed to do so.
- If you need to drink “natural” water, collect it from flowing streams rather than stagnant pools, which are more likely to harbour pathogens.
One Milton tablet can sterilise 10 litres of water, while 4ml of Milton fluid can sterilise 1 litre.
