Lifestyle

Don't get sick on your next hiking or camping mission: pro tips for clean water

See how you can avoid making your next outdoor activity your last

15 October 2024 - 10:06 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ensure your next outdoor adventure is not your last.
Ensure your next outdoor adventure is not your last.
Image: Supplied

With warmer days around the corner, it's a good time to try more outdoor activities. With hikes and camps a great way to embrace nature, these activities can push one to find water sources that might not be safe to drink. Ensuring water is safe for consumption is crucial for maintaining health and avoiding waterborne illnesses.  

“Though a natural stream looks clean enough to drink from you should never drink water you don’t know for certain is clean,” says Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for water purification company Milton. While the company is famed for its baby bottle sterilising liquids, Ragavan says Milton is effective in killing bacteria, viruses and other pathogens, making it a great option for treating water.

Ragavan offers safe water tips: 

  1. Boiling water is a time-tested method to kill pathogens. Boil water for at least one minute, or three minutes at higher altitudes. Boiling may be effective against bacteria, viruses and parasites but can be impractical while hiking.  
  2. UV purifiers use ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, viruses and protozoa. These devices are compact and can treat water quickly. They require battery power, which is not always possible depending on where you are.  
  3. Portable water filters come in various designs, including pump filters, gravity filters and straw-style filters. These systems are effective for removing bacteria, protozoa and sediment. Though this method can provide immediate access to clean water, the filter can clog and does not remove viruses unless specifically designed to do so.  
  4. If you need to drink “natural” water, collect it from flowing streams rather than stagnant pools, which are more likely to harbour pathogens.  

One Milton tablet can sterilise 10 litres of water, while 4ml of Milton fluid can sterilise 1 litre.  

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

5 myths to bust about allergies

We break down fact vs fiction in the big seasonal sneeze fest.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Pros and cons of group fitness with Zinhle Masango

The fitness junkie gives a breakdown on what to expect before committing to group-style exercises
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Food waste? In Cyril’s economy? Here are five easy ways to prevent it

Whether it's in or out of the fridge, here's how you can limit rotten food in your household
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Glenfiddich’s limited edition Grand Château single malt lands in SA Lifestyle
  2. Kalahari truffles usher in a revival for vodka Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | US woman stuns South Africans with Sepedi speech, dance moves at ... Lifestyle
  4. Motorcycle sneaker showdown: Ride in style Lifestyle
  5. Here’s how Marié Botha is waving the SA flag on ‘The Penguin’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS