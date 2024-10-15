'No sugar-coating’: Shahan Ramkissoon gets unfiltered with ‘The Mommy Club’ cast reunion

Renowned journalist and talk show host Shahan Ramkissoon will host the highly anticipated reunion special of The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, premiering on Showmax on October 25.
Produced by POP24, it is the second instalment of the franchise that began with The Mommy Club featuring dynamic moms from Johannesburg.
The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice offers an exclusive glimpse into the lives of glamorous mothers from Durban’s Indian community, showcasing their seemingly perfect lives. The show explores the vibrant dynamics among these mothers and their colourful extended families, revealing how they balance managing their personal empires while nurturing the next generation.
The cast includes Abigail Nepaul, 41, Asharia Parsad, 27, Christina Devraj, 26, Devina Kowlas, 43, Kim Jones, 33, Lenore Goss-Matjie, 45, Neetasha Singh Bugwandin, 36, and twins Losh and Resh Naidoo, 45.
This ground-breaking reality show is a first-of-its-kind that highlights the Indian community in South Africa, and Ramkissoon says he is prepared to tackle the pressing themes and challenging conversations that arise. “I am known for being real and this time will be no different. I aim to ask the questions viewers have on their minds. It’s going to be unfiltered, no sugar-coating,” he says.
The intense season finale showcased a gripping exchange between Lenore and the twins and given the level of tension, it remains uncertain whether their relationship will recover.
Travel like the 'Real Housewives': Top 5 spots to try for your next vacation
“My approach will be authentic. I’m not here to be polished or scripted. I’m here to be honest about what these women have experienced, what they’ve said and what they’ve done on screen. I want to dive into their stories, analyse their interactions and explore the fascinating dynamics, especially those that challenge traditional perceptions in the Indian community,” says Ramkissoon, who was praised earlier this year for his role in The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini.
As a devoted fan of The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, Ramkissoon is well-versed in the narratives that have unfolded. “I’ve been invested in this show from the beginning. I didn’t start watching just because I got the chance to host the reunion. I know what’s unfolded, the twisted truths and back-stabbing. So, like every viewer, I have many uncomfortable questions,” he says.
Ramkissoon is committed to delivering a reunion that meets viewers’ expectations. “No-one’s getting a free pass, I’ll stay fair because they all have some explaining to do,” he promises.
Asked about their choice of host, executive producer at POP24 Zinzi Velelo Alake says: “We chose Shahan for his exceptional skills as a journalist and broadcaster. He has interviewed some of the world’s most influential figures and we believe this reunion requires someone with his experience. These women are powerful and Shahan is the ideal facilitator for this conversation.”
The original version of The Mommy Club is up for Best Structured Soapie Reality Show at the Saftas, which take place on October 25 and 26. At the Saftas, The Mommy Club will compete against another POP24 Showmax Original, Bae Beyond Borders. Both series were among the 10 most-watched local titles on Showmax last year.
