Lifestyle

Spring skincare to help you keep up with your beauty needs

Lose the heavy creams and get ready to embrace your glow

15 October 2024 - 13:30 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Make sure your skin stays hydrated all day.
Make sure your skin stays hydrated all day.
Image: Supplied

With spring in full swing, along with its unpredictable weather, it’s time to switch up your skincare routine to adapt to the climate.

Skin tends to become more sensitive in warmer conditions, which is why it’s important to adjust your skincare routine to accommodate the change of season.

A spokesperson for Fresha said it is time for people to ditch thick winter creams and focus on getting a pre-summer glow.  

“Throughout spring, it’s important to incorporate lighter and more natural products into your routine to allow your skin to radiate, thanks to the warmer weather. Now is the time to eliminate that winter dullness and brighten your skin before summer.”

Here is their guide for this season’s skincare routine.

DON'T FORGET SPF

As the months get warmer, it’s very important to use SPF products. Incorporating them into your skincare routine is a must to protect yourself from the sun and keep you feeling refreshed this spring.  

You should apply products containing SPF as the last step in your skincare routine to allow your skin to receive maximum protection when you spend more time outdoors. It’s advised to use a high SPF of at least 30 and wait at least 20 minutes after application before going outside. 

VITAMIN C SERUM

Incorporating vitamin C into your skincare routine this spring will have an abundance of benefits. When used alongside SPF, vitamin C serums enhance the performance of SPF products by giving your skin thorough protection against UV rays. The serum can also boost hydration and brightness, giving your skin that sought-after glow.  

Overcast weather can be an unexpected cause of sunburn in spring, but vitamin C serums can help soothe painful sunburns and protect against long-term sun damage, making it an essential product in this season’s skincare routine. 

However, it’s important to note new products should be gradually introduced to test how your skin reacts to the change. 

Get that glow: your skin needs food & exercise too

Making a few small tweaks to your diet and skincare routine can make a big difference when it comes to having a healthy, luminous complexion
Lifestyle
5 years ago

TRY A NIACINAMIDE SERUM 

After winter, many people find themselves struggling with dry skin, which is why adding a niacinamide serum into your skincare routine is hugely rewarding. Niacinamide boosts the skin’s hydration and enhances moisture, making this product the perfect comeback from dull winter months.  

As the warmer weather sets in, your face will naturally start to produce more oil, but niacinamide serums also help to regulate oil production, removing any excess oils from your skin. It’s recommended to use niacinamide in your morning and evening skincare routine and to apply the product after cleansing and toning. Niacinamide should also be applied before using more acidic serums, such as vitamin C. 

AVOID HEAVY MOISTURISERS  

While moisturiser is a fundamental part of every skincare routine, it’s essential to lighten the load over the next few months.  

As the weather becomes warmer, too much moisturiser can cause your pores to become clogged, resulting in an oily breakout. To avoid this, it’s better to apply a lighter layer of moisturiser throughout spring. Doing so keeps your skin hydrated while reducing the risk of blemishes.

MODERATE EXFOLIATING ACIDS

As the temperature heats up, it’s tempting to exfoliate daily to reduce the risk of clogged pores. However, limiting your use of exfoliating acids over the next few months is important.  

When over-used, exfoliating acids, such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid, can reduce the skin’s natural protection against the sun and can dehydrate your skin, making you more susceptible to skin damage.  

Exfoliating acids should be used in moderation and applied once a week at most to avoid nasty sunburn. SPF should always be the last step in your morning skincare routine, so make sure you get your exfoliating out of the way before applying SPF products.  

Similarly, face scrubs should also be avoided over the next few months. While the products are a great way to remove dead skin cells, they can also increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun, heightening the risk of skin damage.  

TIME FOR GEL CLEANSERS

Cleansers are a great way to remove excess oils and dirt from your skin, which is why they are the first step in every skincare routine. However, thick cleansing creams have the potential to clog your pores during warmer weather, why is why mild gel cleansers are a more trustworthy alternative. 

Gel cleansers are a light and refreshing way to cleanse your skin, reducing the risk of breakouts over the warmer months. The products can effectively deep clean your skin without stripping away your natural oils, giving you a healthy glow. 

CLEANSING OILS

As the weather start to heat up, your face will naturally begin to produce more oil. As a result, avoiding cleansing oils over the next few months is recommended.  

Applying cleansing oils in warm weather will result in an excessive amount of oil, increasing your risk of a breakout. Because of this, it’s best to dial down during spring and stick to lighter products. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Here are 7 things you need to know for a winning summer fragrance

See how you can make your fragrances work for you
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Olympics beauty: How to protect your hair while working out

From Tori Franklin to Simone Biles, here are five ways to protect your hair while breaking a sweat at your next workout.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Nomalanga Shozi’s life in the fab lane

The actress tells us about how she feels drawn to express herself with beautiful things, as well as the challenges that come with being a ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Glenfiddich’s limited edition Grand Château single malt lands in SA Lifestyle
  2. Kalahari truffles usher in a revival for vodka Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | US woman stuns South Africans with Sepedi speech, dance moves at ... Lifestyle
  4. Motorcycle sneaker showdown: Ride in style Lifestyle
  5. Here’s how Marié Botha is waving the SA flag on ‘The Penguin’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS