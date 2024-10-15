As the temperature heats up, it’s tempting to exfoliate daily to reduce the risk of clogged pores. However, limiting your use of exfoliating acids over the next few months is important.
Spring skincare to help you keep up with your beauty needs
Lose the heavy creams and get ready to embrace your glow
Image: Supplied
With spring in full swing, along with its unpredictable weather, it’s time to switch up your skincare routine to adapt to the climate.
Skin tends to become more sensitive in warmer conditions, which is why it’s important to adjust your skincare routine to accommodate the change of season.
A spokesperson for Fresha said it is time for people to ditch thick winter creams and focus on getting a pre-summer glow.
“Throughout spring, it’s important to incorporate lighter and more natural products into your routine to allow your skin to radiate, thanks to the warmer weather. Now is the time to eliminate that winter dullness and brighten your skin before summer.”
Here is their guide for this season’s skincare routine.
DON'T FORGET SPF
As the months get warmer, it’s very important to use SPF products. Incorporating them into your skincare routine is a must to protect yourself from the sun and keep you feeling refreshed this spring.
You should apply products containing SPF as the last step in your skincare routine to allow your skin to receive maximum protection when you spend more time outdoors. It’s advised to use a high SPF of at least 30 and wait at least 20 minutes after application before going outside.
VITAMIN C SERUM
Incorporating vitamin C into your skincare routine this spring will have an abundance of benefits. When used alongside SPF, vitamin C serums enhance the performance of SPF products by giving your skin thorough protection against UV rays. The serum can also boost hydration and brightness, giving your skin that sought-after glow.
Overcast weather can be an unexpected cause of sunburn in spring, but vitamin C serums can help soothe painful sunburns and protect against long-term sun damage, making it an essential product in this season’s skincare routine.
However, it’s important to note new products should be gradually introduced to test how your skin reacts to the change.
TRY A NIACINAMIDE SERUM
After winter, many people find themselves struggling with dry skin, which is why adding a niacinamide serum into your skincare routine is hugely rewarding. Niacinamide boosts the skin’s hydration and enhances moisture, making this product the perfect comeback from dull winter months.
As the warmer weather sets in, your face will naturally start to produce more oil, but niacinamide serums also help to regulate oil production, removing any excess oils from your skin. It’s recommended to use niacinamide in your morning and evening skincare routine and to apply the product after cleansing and toning. Niacinamide should also be applied before using more acidic serums, such as vitamin C.
AVOID HEAVY MOISTURISERS
While moisturiser is a fundamental part of every skincare routine, it’s essential to lighten the load over the next few months.
As the weather becomes warmer, too much moisturiser can cause your pores to become clogged, resulting in an oily breakout. To avoid this, it’s better to apply a lighter layer of moisturiser throughout spring. Doing so keeps your skin hydrated while reducing the risk of blemishes.
MODERATE EXFOLIATING ACIDS
As the temperature heats up, it’s tempting to exfoliate daily to reduce the risk of clogged pores. However, limiting your use of exfoliating acids over the next few months is important.
When over-used, exfoliating acids, such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid, can reduce the skin’s natural protection against the sun and can dehydrate your skin, making you more susceptible to skin damage.
Exfoliating acids should be used in moderation and applied once a week at most to avoid nasty sunburn. SPF should always be the last step in your morning skincare routine, so make sure you get your exfoliating out of the way before applying SPF products.
Similarly, face scrubs should also be avoided over the next few months. While the products are a great way to remove dead skin cells, they can also increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun, heightening the risk of skin damage.
TIME FOR GEL CLEANSERS
Cleansers are a great way to remove excess oils and dirt from your skin, which is why they are the first step in every skincare routine. However, thick cleansing creams have the potential to clog your pores during warmer weather, why is why mild gel cleansers are a more trustworthy alternative.
Gel cleansers are a light and refreshing way to cleanse your skin, reducing the risk of breakouts over the warmer months. The products can effectively deep clean your skin without stripping away your natural oils, giving you a healthy glow.
CLEANSING OILS
As the weather start to heat up, your face will naturally begin to produce more oil. As a result, avoiding cleansing oils over the next few months is recommended.
Applying cleansing oils in warm weather will result in an excessive amount of oil, increasing your risk of a breakout. Because of this, it’s best to dial down during spring and stick to lighter products.
