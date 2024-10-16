Lifestyle

5 ways to add health to your diet with yoghurt

16 October 2024 - 13:45 By Staff Writer
Yoghurt is a superfood.
Image: Supplied

Outside the flavours and creaminess, yoghurt is a delicious and satisfying food that is nutrient-dense and known for its health benefits. It offers high-quality protein and essential micro-nutrients such as calcium and magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and zinc, as well as vitamins A, B12 and 2.

According to registered dietitian Monique Piderit: “There is a wide range of studies that attest to the positive impact of regular consumption of yoghurt. Notably, the country’s food-based dietary guidelines recommend daily consumption of yoghurt, milk and maas.

“In yoghurt-making, the lactose in milk is broken down into lactic acid during fermentation.  This significantly reduces the lactose content of yoghurt and means even those with lactose intolerance can safely consume it. The special yoghurt fermentation process also enhances product shelf life and food safety.” 

Get your nutrients with yoghurt recipe ideas from Rediscover Dairy:

  • Yoghurt parfait — Layer plain yoghurt with fresh fruits and granola topped with chopped mint for a nutritious breakfast or snack.
  • Yoghurt and seasonal fruit smoothie bowl — Blend yoghurt with seasonal fruits. Create alternate layers of nuts, seeds and honey topped with the yoghurt fruit blend for a refreshing and satisfying meal.
  • Spicy Greek yoghurt dip — Blend Greek-style yoghurt or double-cream yoghurt with herbs and add your favourite spices such as cumin and smoked paprika as well as chilies, crushed garlic and a squeeze of lime for a flavourful dip. Enjoy with vegetable crudités such as cucumber wedges, celery stalks, mange tout, carrot sticks or baby tomatoes. 
  • Yoghurt smoothie  Quick and easy to prepare. Blend plain yoghurt, a swirl of honey and any fruit, such as apple or banana slices, or whole berries.  The nutrient-dense smoothie is perfect for an on-the-go breakfast, school and work lunch boxes or as a healthy snack.
  • Fruit yoghurt lollies Try a blend of seasonal fresh fruit and plain full-cream yoghurt with light touches of muscovado sugar, honey and vanilla extract for a delicious, healthy treat the whole family will love.

 

