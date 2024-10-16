In not one, not two, but three looks, Blackpink's Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban was let down by over-the-top styling and unimaginative approaches to comfort. Her red carpet looks seemed to hearken to the repeated matronly staples at Marchesa. The intricate detailing comes out cheap and printed with sparkles best suited for a Barbie doll design.
Candice, Tyla, Tyra Banks: best and worst from Victoria’s Secret
The cat's out the bag and on the runway; has the lingerie brand made a comeback or are they dressing the world's beauties in the worst outfits?
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
BEST
CANDICE SWANEPOEL
No stranger to the Victoria's Secret family, Candice rocks an almost nude set to open the second round of walks at the show. The racy number is a great example of the brand's earlier days. It caters to the male gaze with simple designs while focusing on clean designs and colours that empower the women who wear them.
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Her second look is a fun ribbon-inspired ensemble the brand has often replaced wings for. In a racy red, Candice finished the night in two impeccable looks that are great modernised throwbacks.
DEVYN GARCIA
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
In an attempt to embrace more diverse sizes, the Victoria's Secret runway offered some expected slip dresses, shaking up the looks for a few of the plus-size models. Garcia stunned in an asymmetrical nightgown with a matching lace set. While the fur-lined heels had complementary straps, they seemed a little on the childish side.
ASHLEY GRAHAM
Image: Andrew Kelly
Bodysuits have become a favourite for those looking to bring sex appeal to silk matching sets or zhoosh-up boring denim trousers. Graham showcases the stunning brocade and a nightgown paired with flirty rose-decorated stilettos.
JASMINE TOOKES
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Perhaps reeling from their biggest competitor, Fenty, pressure is on to see how monochromatic lingerie pieces can work with accessories that highlight the wearer's best assets. Tookes rocks in pale blues that work well with a matching set of sheer fabric wrapped around her to imitate a see-through T-shirt. The look gives the 1980s style V-cut frillies an updated remix.
KATE MOSS
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A runway legend in her own right, Moss walked with many Victoria's Secret returnees. In a modest all-black slip, the look captures the rock star sensibility of fashion's favourite bad girl. A key stunning moment is a slit that runs up high enough to show a naughty yet unexpected cheek.
ANOK YAI
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
As per any Victoria's Secret show, there are bound to be breathtaking designs and that is the case with Anok Yai's look. Pretty in pink, the angelic looks follow a series of petal-style designs bringing a new edge to the shows that typically shied away from ball gowns.
BELLA HADID
Image: Andrew Kelly
In one of the hottest looks of the night, Hadid's lingerie might be nothing new to avid watchers or shoppers of the brand. However, the over-the-top high shoulder cape with an ombre effect is one for the books. In creating a visual signifier for the new era; simplicity with a focus on intricate design seems to be at the forefront of the show.
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
WORST
LISA
In not one, not two, but three looks, Blackpink's Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban was let down by over-the-top styling and unimaginative approaches to comfort. Her red carpet looks seemed to hearken to the repeated matronly staples at Marchesa. The intricate detailing comes out cheap and printed with sparkles best suited for a Barbie doll design.
Rather than have her wear the more recognisable archival bras, she's instead styled in a contrasting diamond brassier from the 2018 collection and hot pants that would have worked better with boots.
Speaking of, she takes to the stage in a Charli XCX-esque ensemble that doesn't quite work for her clean-cut aesthetic. The sharp designs and metallic finishes also resemble a Diesel runway and might throw off any watchers who won't catch the live show.
She ends the night in a tender musical moment ruined by poor shoe choices, this time opting for rugged boots paired with a cut-out lace onesie. Not even the glossy glass-effect wings can save this one or the beloved fashion icon.
TYRA BANKS
Image: Andrew Kelly
As a legend of the VS runway who left in the mid-2000s, pressure was on to see ex-retired supermodel Tyra Banks take on the catwalk again. The comeback to the runway fell flat on its face when they opted to have her wear a covered-up number that was more suited to a Marvel supervillain. And not in the best way. Perhaps the brand ought to consult Beyoncé's fashion and styling team which uses tricks such as layered stockings to create shape and hide cellulite when the performer takes to the stage in revealing outfits.
TYLA
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
While Swanepoel was able to wave the flag on the runway, Tyla more than did her part as one of the acts of the night. The biggest let-down is the outfit they chose for her. In a look that falls between showgirl, steampunk and vaudeville design elements all at once, the VS team fails to capture her youthful and playful approach with a clunky design that ends up making the bottom half look like an unfinished jester's shorts. Minimal is key when it comes to Tyla, so the less layers the better.
