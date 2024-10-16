Lifestyle

Soar like Ronaldo as he launches limited edition watches starting from R440k

16 October 2024 - 14:02
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Cristiano Ronaldo launches his timepiece collection with Jacob & Co.
Image: Jacob & Co

A limited edition collection collaboration of Jacob & Co with CR7 said to only feature 999 pieces has watch collectors and fans of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo electrified.

The collection features timepieces with prices set at £19,335 (R442,740) for the Heart of CR7 and £44,672 (R1m) for the Flight of CR7.

The Jacob & Co website said the collection featured memorable moments in Ronaldo's career. The Flight of CR7 is inspired by one of Ronaldo’s most unforgettable goals, which was a soaring header against Manchester United in the 2012-13 Champions League. The Heart of CR7 features his famous celebratory pose.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a long-standing and close partner to Jacob & Co. He and founder and chair Jacob Arabo have established a strong relationship based on trust and respect over the past 20 years. Arabo met Ronaldo when the Madeira-born football player was a promising rising star and their friendship has never failed,” said Jacob & Co.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own watch collection. The Flight of CR7 and Heart of CR7 take inspiration from my most iconic moments on the field. I hope you love them as much as I do,” Ronaldo shared on Instagram.

 Jacob & Co shared the design process for the watches, saying the movement of each watch is designed to resemble Ronaldo and the CR7 brand.

“Each piece boasts a 44mm case with X-shaped lugs, a polished or diamond-set bezel and a colourful crown. Powered by the emblematic calibre JCAM45, the watches showcase a striking skeleton movement that underscores the brand’s artistic vision, symbolising the athlete in different poses and the other featuring the CR7 logo and Ronaldo's signature.” 

The skeleton barrel cover is shaped like a football, while the cashback features a gold-printed image of Ronaldo in his famous No 7 jersey, further personalising the timepieces.

Last year Arabo shared a video on his Instagram delivering a seven-figure timepiece to Ronaldo.

In the video, the watchmaker fits a Twin Turbo Furious watch on Ronaldo's wrist which costs $1.3m (R22.9m).

“I was in the neighbourhood so I decided to personally deliver a $1.3m watch for the one and only Cristiano,” said Arabo.

Ranked as the world's highest-paid athlete, Ronaldo's passion for luxury watches is evident on his Instagram, where he showcases an impressive collection.

Among his most notable pieces is the Franck Muller Cintrée Tourbillon adorned with baguette-cut diamonds and valued at around $1.5m (R26.4m). He has also been previously spotted wearing the Brilliant Flying Tourbillon, a bespoke Girard-Perregaux, which is estimated to cost $700,000 (R12.3m).

