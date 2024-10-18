Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani takes fashionistas 'on a journey' at NY fashion show

'New York, for me, has always been linked to the many films that have deeply shaped my imagination. Thinking of the city in the 1930s and 1940s never ceases to inspire me'

18 October 2024 - 14:18 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring Summer 2025 collection in New York City on October 17, 2024.
Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring Summer 2025 collection in New York City on October 17, 2024.
Image: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani brought his sleek, silky looks to New York on Thursday night, presenting his spring 2025 collection for his namesake brand as he opened a new building in the city.

The veteran designer, 90, called the line “In Viaggio” (On a Journey), paying tribute to “the city that embodies the collective dream”.

He opened the show at the Park Avenue Armory with a female model wearing a short beige jacket and trousers tucked into dark boots, followed by a male model dressed as a porter and carrying suitcases.

A selection of outfits in beige and grey came after — shiny suits for men and loose jackets, blouses and trousers for women.

Armani also used darker greys, blues and browns for his designs, which nodded to the travel theme throughout with loose comfortable looks as well as wraps worn as tops.

Long, silky blouses were paired with matching trousers, while silk jackets and shorts were worn with sheer tops.

“New York, for me, has always been linked to the many films that have deeply shaped my imagination,” Armani said before the show. “Thinking of the city in the 1930s and 1940s never ceases to inspire me and I evoke that mood in the new collection.”

Models also wore long dresses, short printed jackets and silky trousers in pink and peach.

For the evening there were sparkling embroidered frocks worn over slim trousers, sometimes with sequinned jackets, mainly in soft pink and blue.

Accessories included boots, sandals, caps and woven belts.

Armani usually holds the catwalk shows for his Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani lines during Milan Fashion Week.

He opted for New York for his main line this season to coincide with the opening of his new building, containing private residences, Armani boutiques and a restaurant on Madison Avenue.

In an interview published on Sunday, Armani, who founded the brand in 1975 and has been tight-lipped about succession plans, said he planned to retire in the next two or three years.

Reuters

