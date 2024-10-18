Giorgio Armani takes fashionistas 'on a journey' at NY fashion show

“New York, for me, has always been linked to the many films that have deeply shaped my imagination,” Armani said before the show. “Thinking of the city in the 1930s and 1940s never ceases to inspire me and I evoke that mood in the new collection.”
Models also wore long dresses, short printed jackets and silky trousers in pink and peach.
For the evening there were sparkling embroidered frocks worn over slim trousers, sometimes with sequinned jackets, mainly in soft pink and blue.
Accessories included boots, sandals, caps and woven belts.
Armani usually holds the catwalk shows for his Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani lines during Milan Fashion Week.
He opted for New York for his main line this season to coincide with the opening of his new building, containing private residences, Armani boutiques and a restaurant on Madison Avenue.
In an interview published on Sunday, Armani, who founded the brand in 1975 and has been tight-lipped about succession plans, said he planned to retire in the next two or three years.
Image: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
