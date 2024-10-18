Lifestyle

Here’s how to celebrate guide dog day in style

South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind launches its second annual Wear Your Shades Day Campaign

18 October 2024 - 13:00 By Staff Writer
A campaign to give love to pups hard at work.
Image: Supplied

The South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind has announced the launch of its second annual Wear Your Shades Day campaign taking place on October 18. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness and support for individuals with visual impairments while promoting the importance of eye health. 

According to association spokesperson Pieter van Niekerk, the campaign aims to “transform the lives of approximately 800 individuals by providing them with assistance dogs and training”.

The day is meant to create efforts to make a difference in the lives of those living with disabilities.

Those participating can purchase a R20 sticker that helps fund vital services and contributes to a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can experience freedom and independence.

How pets help your mental health

Can the unconditional love of a pet be a lifeline when it comes to emotional support during challenging times? Here's what an expert says.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

How to get involved: 

Show your support by buying a R20 sticker. This can be done through the following channels: 

  • Online — Buy your digital sticker via the SA Guide-Dogs website at guidedog.org.za as a shop item. 
  • Call — Contact one of the SA Guide-Dog offices to order your stickers. You can collect them from their offices or have them delivered. 
  • Selected resellers — Stickers are available at participating retailers including Pick n Pay, Falco Milano, Big Blue, Pet World, and BUCO Hardware & Buildware.

Wear your shades: On October 18, wear your coolest shades with pride, together with your sticker, to raise awareness about visual impairment and eye health. 

Share your shine: The South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind invites you to wear your shades and share your shine by celebrating the “unique brilliance that makes each of us special, regardless of our abilities”. They want to see what makes you one-of-a-kind and what makes you “shine”. 

Globally at least 2.2-billion people have a near or distant vision impairment, and in at least 1-billion of the cases, it could have been prevented through measures such as wearing sunglasses to protect against the sun’s harmful UV rays. Wear Your Shades Day emphasises the importance of sunglasses not only for protecting eye health, but also for helping visually impaired individuals feel more integrated and confident.

