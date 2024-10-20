Lifestyle

WATCH | Viral sensations Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable talent

20 October 2024 - 11:00 By Craig Jacobs and Thabo Tshabalala
The teen sibling music trio Biko, Manna, and Mfundo, known as Biko Manna & Mfundo, became famous after their cover of The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" went viral on TikTok in 2022. They have 1.9 million followers and 29 million likes, which led to them appearing on America's Got Talent in June 2024, where they received a standing ovation, and The Jennifer Hudson Show in May 2024. #tiktok #BikoMannas #southafrica #news www.timeslive.co.za

The sibling trio Biko’s Manna & Mfundo took the internet by storm with their viral cover of The Jackson 5’s I Want You Back on TikTok. Now with 1.9-million followers and 29-million likes, their rise to fame has led them to standout performances on America’s Got Talent and The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Discover the family legacy behind their talent, from their mother Ayanda Nhlangothi’s time on Idols SA, to their grandparents’ iconic musical roots. This is the story of how generations of artistry paved the way for their success.

