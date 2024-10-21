Lifestyle

Celebrate World Gin Day with a trio of cocktails to get the weekend started

Bulldog Gin has curated a lineup of in-your-face cocktails that pack a punch

18 October 2024 - 15:00 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Must-try gin recipes.
Image: Supplied

While October is a month full of many celebrations and commemorative days, it's also important to have a little fun with what's on offer. 

With its blend of 12 botanicals and smoothness, Bulldog Gin is designed to capture the taste buds of the bold.

To celebrate International G&T Day, the gin brand has curated a lineup of in-your-face cocktails that pack as much punch as the personalities they’re made for.

The OG: BULLDOG G&T

Keep it real. No gimmicks, no frills, only straight-up classics. Like the Bulldog Gin & Tonic, you don’t need extras to make an impression.

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Bulldog Gin

  • 150ml premium tonic water

  • Frozen lime slice

Method:

  • Fill a copa glass with ice, then chill with a spoon.

  • Empty the glass. Drain away excess water, then refill the glass with fresh ice.

  • Pour 50ml of Bulldog Gin into the glass using a jigger, then pour 150ml of chilled premium tonic water.

  • Stir and add a slice of frozen lime.

THE DAREDEVIL: BOLD GIN TONIC

A classic gin.
Image: Supplied
A cocktail best suited for those who love a bit of colour.
Image: Supplied

You live life in the fast lane and never apologise for being extra. The Bold Gin Tonic is a wild ride that’s perfect for those who always go bigger and bolder.

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Bulldog Gin

  • 150ml premium tonic water

  • Charred grapefruit slice

Method:

  • Fill a copa glass with ice, then chill with a spoon.

  • Empty the glass. Drain away excess water, then refill it with fresh ice.

  • Pour 50ml of Bulldog Gin into the glass using a jigger, then pour 150ml of chilled premium tonic water.

  • Stir and add a slice of charred grapefruit.

THE MINIMALIST: THE BULLDOG GIN SONIC

You don’t mess around with the unnecessary. You’re all about keeping things chill, clean, and sharp. Like you, the Bulldog Gin Sonic is effortlessly cool with an extra edge.

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Bulldog Gin

  • 75ml tonic water

  • 75ml soda water

  • Charred lemon wedge

Method:

  • Fill a highball glass with ice, then chill with a mixing spoon.

  • Empty the glass. Drain away excess water, then refill it with fresh ice.

  • Pour 50ml of Bulldog Gin into the glass using a jigger, then top with 75ml of chilled premium tonic water and 75ml of chilled premium soda.

  • Stir and add a slice of charred lemon wedge.

