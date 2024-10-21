The stage was illuminated as dancers competed during the 2024 World Country Dance Federation South African Open at the Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
South Africa's top dancers shared the stage with competitors from Spain, Italy and Sweden.
Adorned in vibrant costumes, dancers from various dance schools around the country and abroad captivated audiences.
IN PICS | Country dance performers get their moves on
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The stage was illuminated as dancers competed during the 2024 World Country Dance Federation South African Open at the Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
South Africa's top dancers shared the stage with competitors from Spain, Italy and Sweden.
Adorned in vibrant costumes, dancers from various dance schools around the country and abroad captivated audiences.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The event took place from Friday to Sunday.
The judging panel consisted of Barry Arbeider from the Netherlands, Noel Roos from South Africa, Helene Callmyr from Sweden, Caryl Cusens from South Africa, Joan Morro Vallori from Spain and Warren Dufield from South Africa.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
MORE:
From trendsetter to song of the year: DStv Content Creator Awards winners
WATCH | US woman stuns South Africans with Sepedi speech, dance moves at traditional wedding
Country road leads to Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos