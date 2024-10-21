Lifestyle

IN PICS | Country dance performers get their moves on

21 October 2024 - 15:15 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers compete during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The stage was illuminated as dancers competed during the 2024 World Country Dance Federation South African Open at the Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.

South Africa's top dancers shared the stage with competitors from Spain, Italy and Sweden.

Adorned in vibrant costumes, dancers from various dance schools around the country and abroad captivated audiences.

Dancers compete during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre. This event has grown larger, attracting more international talent.South Africa's finest dancers shared the stage with dancers from Spain, Italy and Sweden.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The event took place from Friday to Sunday.

The judging panel consisted of Barry Arbeider from the Netherlands, Noel Roos from South Africa, Helene Callmyr from Sweden, Caryl Cusens from South Africa, Joan Morro Vallori from Spain and Warren Dufield from South Africa.

Dancers compete during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Gina du Toit and Claudia Hart dancing during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Maryna Botha dancing during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers get ready to compete during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers compete during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Liyah-Mae Mynhardt and Samantha Mynhardt dancing during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A dancer using her cellphone while she waits to compete during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers compete during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers queueing to compete during the World Country Dance Federation South African Open at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

