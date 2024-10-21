Lifestyle

IN PICS | Moncler holds star-studded Genius event in Shanghai

21 October 2024 - 15:14 By Casey Hall
Collections are displayed during a media preview of the Moncler 'The City of Genius' show in Shanghai, China, on October 19 2024.
Image: Casey Hall/Reuters
Image: Casey Hall/Reuters

Luxury clothing maker Moncler showcased its latest celebrity collaborations in pavilions built inside an old shipyard in downtown Shanghai, China, on Saturday as it looks to shrug off the sector's global malaise.

More than 8,000 guests were on hand for "The City of Genius" event which featured separate pavilions for each of this year's Moncler Genius collection collaborators, a list that includes high-profile names such as A$AP Rocky, Edward Enninful, Willow Smith and Rick Owens.

Collections on display at Moncler's 'The City of Genius' show.
Image: Casey Hall/Reuters
Image: Casey Hall/Reuters

Moncler Genius has since 2018 invited creators from the fashion, music and artistic fields to co-create collections that put their own spin on Moncler's down jackets, and this year saw the collections showcased in runway shows and modelled in elaborate garden settings and on a go-kart racetrack.

The event arrived in Shanghai as the luxury world braced for a slowdown due in part to China's slowing economy and consumer pullback.

US rapper A$AP Rocky speaks to Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini during a media preview of 'The City of Genius' show in Shanghai on October 19 2024.
Image: Casey Hall/Reuters
Image: Casey Hall/Reuters

France's LVMH, a bellwether for the luxury sector, on Tuesday reported a 3% fall in third-quarter sales.

Moncler, however, has been outperforming luxury competitors this year, with revenue up 11% in the first half and double- digit growth among Chinese consumers shopping at home and abroad. The firm is yet to report third-quarter results.

"China is a very good market," Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini said at a press conference before Saturday's event. "[The luxury market] is volatile, but I'm sure in five years China will be much bigger than it is today."

Guests at 'The City of Genius' show.
Image: Casey Hall/Reuters
Image: Casey Hall/Reuters

Last month Ruffini tightened his control of the group after striking a deal with LVMH, which purchased a 10% stake in Double R, the investment vehicle controlled by the Moncler CEO, enabling Double R to up its stake in Moncler from 15.8% to 18.5% over the next 18 months.

Reuters

MORE:

Thebe Magugu draws inspiration from Moët & Chandon’s savoir-faire

As the host of Champagne Day 2024, Magugu will create a distinctive garment that blends his contemporary style with the brand's rich heritage
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

IN PICS | Kwaito stars, beauty queens and a 'pit bull in a skirt’

We are standing on the rooftop of a building in Parktown on the edge of the Johannesburg CBD when Theo Nhlengethwa of pioneering kwaito group Boom ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

'SA looking at e-commerce price war' as local firms fight global competition

Competition from global e-commerce companies will spark a price war as local companies fight to protect their market share.
Business Times
2 days ago

Giorgio Armani takes fashionistas 'on a journey' at NY fashion show

'New York, for me, has always been linked to the many films that have deeply shaped my imagination,' Armani says.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Zando to shut down as online retailer Jumia exits South Africa and Tunisia

The closures mean axing about 110 jobs, but some may be relocated to other parts of the group's business.
News
5 days ago

Tyla, Candice, Behati Prinsloo slay 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

South African stars Tyla, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo brought the magic of Mzansi to last night’s 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Memorable moments from this year’s New York Fashion Week

Sibusiso Mkwanazi was invited to attend New York Fashion Week and found that colour and bold designs are poised for a resurgence in the world of ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
