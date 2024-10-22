Lifestyle

Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk talk festive fitness

Find out how the two Olympic athletes balance fitness, fun and relaxation when they're on holiday

22 October 2024 - 11:55 By sandisiwe mbhele
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Akani Simbine of Team South Africa poses for a photo after winning the Men's 100m final during the Bislett Games.
Akani Simbine of Team South Africa poses for a photo after winning the Men's 100m final during the Bislett Games.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

It’s summer and everyone wants to feel and look good while enjoying the outdoors. Who better to give us fitness and lifestyle tips than our own Olympic medallists Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk? We caught up with them during their break with Corona in Colombia to hear how they stay healthy and balanced, even on holiday. 

For Akani, holiday means truly switching off. "Honestly, I don’t [work out]. When I’m off, I switch off. I get the urge to work out but I remind myself rest is just as important," he says, adding that he wants to let body and mind recover so he can return to training refreshed and recharged. 

Wayde, ever the competitor, finds it harder to disconnect. "It’s hard for me to completely switch off because being competitive is in my nature," he admits.

While he enjoys active relaxation such as kayaking and swimming, he stresses the importance of finding balance and allowing genuine downtime.  

Wayde Van Niekerk of Team South Africa competes in the Men's 400m semifinal during day four of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.
Wayde Van Niekerk of Team South Africa competes in the Men's 400m semifinal during day four of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What about all the tempting local cuisine? Akani sticks to his principles: "I eat what’s available but fast food is a no-go. My body’s so used to clean, healthy eating that fast food actually makes me feel sick." He finds solace in the fresh, nutritious local fare, quipping, "Cooked food is good food."

Wayde echoes this sentiment, advocating for balance and enjoying local flavours in moderation. 

As they are constantly on the road, travelling across time zones can take its toll. Akani takes a practical approach when he is competing: " I’ve got used to the circuit and how often we have to travel." He emphasises the importance of mental acceptance and focusing on the task at hand.

Wayde’s advice when you travel long distances is to "start adjusting to the new time zone and climate as soon as possible. The sooner you adapt, the easier it will be."  

Staying hydrated and energised in hotter climates is important too. Wayde advises, "Always have rehydration drinks on hand, even before you leave for your holiday. It's important to give yourself moments to breathe and recover from the heat."  

On finding the sweet spot between fitness, fun and relaxation, he added: "One thing I’ve learnt is sometimes keeping yourself busy, out of your everyday norm, is very important. Recover and rest because we are designed to keep moving. We get caught up in the every day, answering e-mails, caring for the next person. However, just allow yourself to enjoy the activities and you’ll recover your mind too."  

Finally, what healthy or unhealthy habits do these athletes never compromise on?

Akani confesses his one indulgence: "When I’m off, anything goes. My friends always joke that I don’t like food, but for me, eating feels like part of my job. My only guilty pleasure is sugar. I love desserts!"

Wayde prioritises his nutrition: " I love eating healthy and if I see food I am not familiar with, I tend to avoid them and stick to options I know." 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Life beyond the label: shark attack survivor speaks of faith and courage in dealing with disability

Caleb Swanepoel, shark attack survivor and para-swimming champion, will be starring in local TV series Diepe Waters. Leonie Wagner joined Swanepoel ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

10 ways to keep winter weight off so you can slay in summer

A fitness expert gives us the lowdown on how men can stay fit.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Would Siya Kolisi make more money on OnlyFans? See the top 5 Springboks who would coin it on the app

From Kolbe to De Klerk, these are South Africa's potential OnlyFans top earners.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic ... Lifestyle
  2. Lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pile up as his lawyers seek gag order Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Country dance performers get their moves on Lifestyle
  4. Soar like Ronaldo as he launches limited edition watches starting from R440k Lifestyle
  5. From music to method, how the cast of ‘Happiness Is’ took on their characters Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English