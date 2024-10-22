A weird travel experience I had was arriving at Tokyo airport, I was recognised by a TV crew. They were interviewing people and it turned into a very long interview while I was jet-lagged and looking for my bags. They kept following me to ask more questions.
Illusionist Rob Lake once disappeared to all the planet's Disney parks
US magician shares some of his favourite travel memories, and what his fellow Americans think about SA
Image: Supplied
My name is Rob Lake. I am an illusionist. This is my first time in South Africa. We are very excited to bring my show to South Africa. Visiting the country has been top of my wish list. It’s no secret I’m an animal lover. I hope to go on a safari and see all the animals.
Three words that describe my travel personality are authentic, fun and enlightening.
I grew up in Oklahoma. But I was really lucky. Before I was born, my mom was a travel agent. When she was pregnant with me she visited South Africa and went on a safari. So maybe I have almost been here?
My hometown is Norman, Oklahoma. It’s a beautiful college town. If I were to show a tourist around there, I'd take them to a stunning furniture store called Henry Home Interiors. The university is beautiful and we are known for the best college football game day experiences anywhere. As we are a suburb of Oklahoma City, there are some great museums. There is the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and a world-class zoo. It's a great place.
Image: 123rf.com
We went on the best family vacations when I was a kid, all over the US but Europe too. The thing I remember most about my childhood holidays is perspective. It shaped my perspective and appreciation for other cultures and wild views. I was exposed to international cuisines, museums, history, language and cultures.
The first time I left the US I went to the Bahamas and the Caribbean with my family. The next larger trip was to England and France. What I remember the most is knowing I loved travelling. I felt at home exploring the world. And learning.
I was very lucky later to live on the beach in the Bahamas for more than four years. My suite overlooked the beach and I could hear the waves. I would fall asleep to the waves, and I would wake up early in the morning. After sunrise, I would swim in the ocean before the tourists woke up. For a few of those years, my dog would go to the beach with me and watch me from his beach chair. That was very relaxing.
Image: 123rf.com
A weird travel experience I had was arriving at Tokyo airport, I was recognised by a TV crew. They were interviewing people and it turned into a very long interview while I was jet-lagged and looking for my bags. They kept following me to ask more questions.
London is my favourite international city. I feel at home there. The food, culture, museums, shows, shopping. I never get enough time there. My perfect day there would involve walking to a great breakfast cafe, visiting a museum, catching a matinee in the West End, dinner with friends, an evening show, then winding down at a great lounge.
I don't have a “worst” travel experience. Even when the worst happens — cancelled or delayed flights, lost baggage, hotel problems. I’ve learnt life is too short to be upset over things I can’t control.
The strangest food I’ve tried on my travels would be crickets and dried minnow fish. It tasted just like you would think. One taste was enough. My most memorable “restaurant” are truck stops on the side of the roads in Germany and Austria. You get fresh, amazing local foods.
Image: idealphotographer / 123rf.com
Tokyo Disney Sea, the only Disney park themed around the sea, is my favourite place in the universe. It’s the most elaborate, immersive, flawless entertainment experience, even for adults. I’m always wowed and inspired when I go there. I once did a solo trip, all over Europe, through Asia and then home to the US, on which I visited every Disney park on the planet. It was a wonderful time and I fully recharged myself.
The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is send postcards to my grandmother, nieces and parents.
When travelling, I am a sucker for ice cream — maybe a little too much — and local bakeries. Luckily I walk so much when I'm travelling so I don’t feel as guilty.
Image: 123rf.com
Souvenirs? Because I travel more than I’m home, I had to stop taking souvenirs home. I had boxes and drawers full of key chains and little knick-knacks. Now I fill my phone and cloud with photos and memories.
My perfect holiday involves great food, comfortable hotels, great entertainment, culture, enrichment and enlightenment.
My favourite museum is probably The British Museum. Every time I get lost there, I find an entire new world of history and learning.
A common misconception about South Africa in my home country: most people I know expect South Africa to be all savanna and wildlife.
• Rob Lake is on stage at Montecasino Teatro until October 27. Tickets are available at www.showtime.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za.
