Lifestyle

Lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pile up as his lawyers seek gag order

22 October 2024 - 07:45 By Jonathan Stempel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, with his mother seated in the back, attends a hearing in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York on October 10 2024 in this courtroom sketch.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, with his mother seated in the back, attends a hearing in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York on October 10 2024 in this courtroom sketch.
Image: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with seven new sexual abuse lawsuits as his lawyers asked the judge overseeing the music mogul's criminal sex trafficking case for a gag order against his accusers and their lawyers.

The civil lawsuits were made public on Sunday and Monday by four men and three women over alleged misconduct in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas dating to 2000 but mainly in 2022, the accusers' lawyer Tony Buzbee said on Facebook.

Some lawsuits said unidentified celebrities also assaulted Combs' accusers.

Combs, 54, faces at least two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, including 13 from Buzbee's firm.

He has denied wrongdoing. The Bad Boy record label founder has also pleaded not guilty in the criminal case, and is appealing his five-week detention in a Brooklyn jail known for poor living conditions after being denied bail twice.

The new lawsuits compound the legal problems for Combs, who according to prosecutors coerced victims into participating in sex acts against their will, bribing and intimidating them into keeping quiet, and employing his staff to hide it all.

All seven plaintiffs used the pseudonyms John Doe or Jane Doe. Five sued in federal court and two sued in a New York state court, all in Manhattan.

In one new lawsuit, the plaintiff said she was 13 when Combs drugged and assaulted her at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

She said Combs and an unnamed male celebrity vaginally raped her while an unnamed female celebrity watched after Combs said “you are ready to party”.

Another accuser said he was a 17-year-old aspiring artist making small talk with Combs at a 2022 party in a Manhattan hotel penthouse, with Combs assuring him “he could make him a star”.

Doe said Combs drugged him with a drink and later assaulted him, including by grabbing his genitals, in a room where others engaged in group sex.

In response to the lawsuits, Combs' lawyers referred to a statement addressing Buzbee's earlier lawsuits.

“Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defences and the integrity of the judicial process,” the lawyers said.

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone,  adult or minor, man or woman.”

Buzbee's firm said it represents more than 150 of Combs' accusers.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse in six new lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs was confronted with six new sexual abuse lawsuits on Monday, including one accusing the rap mogul of assaulting a minor.
News
1 week ago

'My son is not the monster': Diddy's mother defends him amid legal troubles

'My son is not the monster they have painted him to be and he deserves the chance to tell his side,' said Janice Combs.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Combs faces a May 5 2025 criminal trial on three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The gag order request from Marc Agnifilo, Combs' primary lawyer, seeks to block potential government witnesses and their lawyers from making statements that substantially interfere with Combs' right to a fair trial.

Agnifilo objected to many statements “aimed at assassinating Mr Combs' character in the press”, including false allegations of sexual abuse of children.

He asked the judge to order prosecutors to reveal whether they authorised such statements, and to order the witnesses and lawyers to take down online statements under their control.

US district judge Arun Subramanian, who oversees the criminal case, ordered prosecutors to respond by October 30.

A spokesperson for US attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan, whose office is prosecuting Combs, declined to comment.

The five new federal civil lawsuits were assigned to five different judges. Two ordered the plaintiffs to justify in writing why they should remain anonymous.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Netflix producing docuseries from 50 Cent about charges against Diddy

Curtis Jackson, known as "50 Cent", is producing a Netflix docuseries about sexual assault and violent abuse allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | 'Diddy' to spend time in Brooklyn prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs will spend time at this prison in Brooklyn, New York after losing his attempt to secure bail following an indictment for sex ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleads not guilty to sex trafficking; judge denies bail

Sean “Diddy” Combs used his fame as one of hip-hop's biggest names to coerce women into demeaning sexual acts as part of a long-running scheme of sex ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested after grand jury indictment

Combs is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop .
Lifestyle
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Uppity African or woman with agency? Tyla vs American rape culture

Culture wars erupting around Tyla's identity and behaviour have raised questionable expectations placed on young up and coming female stars
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by former Bad Boy Records singer

Dawn Richard, a former singer for Bad Boy Records, has filed a lawsuit accusing music mogul and the label's founder Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Country dance performers get their moves on Lifestyle
  2. Lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pile up as his lawyers seek gag order Lifestyle
  3. Soar like Ronaldo as he launches limited edition watches starting from R440k Lifestyle
  4. From music to method, how the cast of ‘Happiness Is’ took on their characters Lifestyle
  5. Medshield ups benefits and reduces co-payments for members in 2025 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 22 October 2024
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs on the readiness to host a ...