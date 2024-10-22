Lifestyle

WATCH | Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito group

22 October 2024 - 13:32 By CRAIG JACOBS and THABO TSHABALALA
Boom Shaka is back in the spotlight after their 2024 DStv Delicious Festival performance and S Mag cover feature.

The iconic kwaito group reflects on their journey over the past 30 years and hints at new music coming soon.

