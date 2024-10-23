Lifestyle

7 things to know about Rachel Kolisi

While everyone might be asking what caused the famed couple's break-up, do they know Rachel before and after fame?

23 October 2024 - 13:39 By Staff Writer
Philanthropist Rachel Kolisi.
Image: supplied

The news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi separating has caused a stir on the internet with many fans of the couple speculating about what may have led to the split.

While many are familiar with the Springbok captain's record-breaking success, Rachel's achievements and life are often forgotten. From her career to her power as a WAG, here's a look at seven things you may have missed about Rachel's life.

WORKING 9 TO 5

Do you remember what your first car was? Mine was a 11 year old, skadoink that I bought for 19k with the money I saved...

Posted by Rachel Kolisi on Friday, November 6, 2020

While Rachel has been famed as the wife of one of the most successful Springboks, the young philanthropist juggled four to five jobs at once while pursuing her tertiary studies. At one point she bought a car for about R19,000.

MEET MISS SMITH

Before marrying Siya and becoming Mrs Kolisi, Rachel was born in Grahamstown as Rachel Smith.

EVENT PLANNER EXTRAORDINAIRE

Matriculating in 2008, she studied events management at Stellenbosch Hotel School and worked as a marketing and events co-ordinator.

SURVIVING SUICIDE

While she has advocated for empowerment, Rachel has also spoken out about struggling with depression. She shared on Mpoomy Ledwaba's vlog that she had made several suicide attempts at a young age.

‘The red carpet was too lit’- Here’s who won big at the Feather Awards

This is what went down at the Feather Awards
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

FITNESS ON THE RISE

With business partner Tammy Rawstron, Rachel cofounded The Rise as a means of motivating, uplifting and inspiring women. Rawstron has since taken the reins of the business.

BACK TO SCHOOL

While her initial studies helped her pursue her main field of interest, she returned to academia to study an undisclosed course. She was mysterious about the new journey she was taking on, but thanked fans who continued to keep up with her journey.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

In 2019 Rachel landed in hot water after she put a woman on blast, accusing her of sexting Siya. As the most-followed rugby WAG, it came as no surprise that the moment would earn her a Feather Award for Drama Queen of the Year.

