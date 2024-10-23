Lifestyle

It's do or diet for SA pets as obesity continues to rise

Six tips to help you ensure your pets aren't overweight

23 October 2024 - 10:00 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Pet obesity is becoming a problem.
Image: Supplied

October is Pet Obesity Month, an important time to reassess your fur baby’s nutrition.

Veterinarian at Hill’s Pet Nutrition Dr Karien Brink says it has become the No 1 health risk for pets. With up to 90% of pet parents unaware of the issue, this risk has grown at an alarming rate that is becoming a detriment to animals’ health.

To help assess if your pet is overweight, Brink suggests asking these three questions: 

  • Does your pet struggle to catch their breath when going for a walk or climbing the stairs?
  • Have they become noticeably less active and eager to play?
  • Are they looking a little bit rounder — their ribs are difficult to feel, and they have a broader back, a severe abdominal bulge, and/or fat deposits around their neck and tail?

Warning pet parents about the emotional knock pets get when they struggle with weight issues, this opens the doors to other ailments like heart disease, urinary conditions and even cancer. Your pet doesn’t have to be obese to be at risk of these health concerns. Carrying just an extra kilogram or two can affect your pet,” says Brink.

“Calorie counting and reducing portion sizes is not sustainable and inevitably your pet will put on weight they have lost. Instead, pet parents should feed a food that encourages fat burning instead of fat storing, helping pets lose weight effectively and keep it off.”   

While vets can offer the best course of action for pet parents worried about overweight pet pals, Brink shares the below tips for pet parents who are embarking on their pet’s weight management journey:

  • Keep a check on treats: extra treats and human food can quickly produce additional calories and kilos. If you want to treat your pet, think of alternatives rather than food, such as a new toy, extra playtime, snuggles and games.
  • Get active: play a game of catch with your dog in the park or garden, to keep your dog moving.  They will also love quality time.
  • Take a walk: a stroll around the neighbourhood or park is a great way to keep your dog moving and, if you can, include some obstacles and different terrains, to challenge your dog a little more.
  • Engage with your cat: boxes, pet tunnels and a crumpled piece of paper are activities that will provide fun and exercise for your cat.
  • Discuss diet with your vet: Whether your pet needs to lose weight or maintain a healthy one, ask your vet for the best-suited food options. Studies have shown that 88% of pets lost weight in just two months, with a reduction in body fat of up to 28% when being fed Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic or Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility.   
  • Follow the feeding guidelines on the pack: to prevent overfeeding, weigh your pets food, place it in the Hill’s feeding cup, and cut the cup to the correct level. Alternatively, use a weight measuring cup.  This helps to ensure that whoever is feeding your pet is giving the right amount of food each time.

