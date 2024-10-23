October is Pet Obesity Month, an important time to reassess your fur baby’s nutrition.
Veterinarian at Hill’s Pet Nutrition Dr Karien Brink says it has become the No 1 health risk for pets. With up to 90% of pet parents unaware of the issue, this risk has grown at an alarming rate that is becoming a detriment to animals’ health.
To help assess if your pet is overweight, Brink suggests asking these three questions:
- Does your pet struggle to catch their breath when going for a walk or climbing the stairs?
- Have they become noticeably less active and eager to play?
- Are they looking a little bit rounder — their ribs are difficult to feel, and they have a broader back, a severe abdominal bulge, and/or fat deposits around their neck and tail?
Warning pet parents about the emotional knock pets get when they struggle with weight issues, this opens the doors to other ailments like heart disease, urinary conditions and even cancer. “Your pet doesn’t have to be obese to be at risk of these health concerns. Carrying just an extra kilogram or two can affect your pet,” says Brink.
“Calorie counting and reducing portion sizes is not sustainable and inevitably your pet will put on weight they have lost. Instead, pet parents should feed a food that encourages fat burning instead of fat storing, helping pets lose weight effectively and keep it off.”
It's do or diet for SA pets as obesity continues to rise
Six tips to help you ensure your pets aren't overweight
Image: Supplied
October is Pet Obesity Month, an important time to reassess your fur baby’s nutrition.
Veterinarian at Hill’s Pet Nutrition Dr Karien Brink says it has become the No 1 health risk for pets. With up to 90% of pet parents unaware of the issue, this risk has grown at an alarming rate that is becoming a detriment to animals’ health.
To help assess if your pet is overweight, Brink suggests asking these three questions:
Warning pet parents about the emotional knock pets get when they struggle with weight issues, this opens the doors to other ailments like heart disease, urinary conditions and even cancer. “Your pet doesn’t have to be obese to be at risk of these health concerns. Carrying just an extra kilogram or two can affect your pet,” says Brink.
“Calorie counting and reducing portion sizes is not sustainable and inevitably your pet will put on weight they have lost. Instead, pet parents should feed a food that encourages fat burning instead of fat storing, helping pets lose weight effectively and keep it off.”
Forget about dates and get a pet for Valentine's Day
While vets can offer the best course of action for pet parents worried about overweight pet pals, Brink shares the below tips for pet parents who are embarking on their pet’s weight management journey:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Winter TLC to keep your fur babies healthy and happy
Don't get sick on your next hiking or camping mission: pro tips for clean water
Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk talk festive fitness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos