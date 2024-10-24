Play with your food: gaming can show youth how to level up their health

Young South Africans are being fed a diet of technology and fast food, with concerning results for their physical health. This modern lifestyle has sidelined essential life skills like cooking and making sustainable food choices.

Busy family schedules, declining intergenerational culinary knowledge transfer, limited comprehensive food education in schools and the pervasive influence of convenience food delivery services add to the problem.

This convergence has created a disconnect between nutrition and food preparation principles, and underscores the pressing need for innovative educational approaches to bridge this gap. As a result, many adults and children in SA lack basic skills and knowledge of food and nutrition.

This deficiency manifests in alarming ways, with a noticeable increase in higher-than-optimal body mass index levels and a concerning surge in deaths attributed to noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancers.

According to Newzoo gaming insights, nine out of 10 Gen Alpha and Gen Z individuals are game enthusiasts, highlighting the value of gamification as an educational tool. By integrating gamification into food literacy education, young people could be empowered to make healthier, more sustainable food choices.

Reading your plate

Food illiteracy is not merely a lack of cooking skills; it encompasses a broader inability to make informed food choices, understand nutritional information and appreciate the environmental impact of our dietary habits. This gap in knowledge poses significant risks to general health and has an impact on ecological sustainability, economic stability, cultural preservation, social equity, food security, ethical consumption and a sense of global responsibility.

Despite efforts to enhance consumer education, traditional educational methods have struggled to engage Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) and Generation Alpha (those born from 2010 onwards) effectively. These generations have distinct learning preferences that differ significantly from their predecessors, making it challenging to capture their attention and interest through conventional educational approaches.