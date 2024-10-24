Hilary Biller: I've never baked a cake in the air fryer, so the combo of chocolate and Peppermint Crisp beckoned. Rich, dark and chocolatey, it's simple to put together and the air fryer makes a moist rendition of this winning combo.
My only niggle was having to bake each layer for about 30 minutes — costly on electricity when you could bake both layers in the oven at the same time. I didn't have self-raising flour, so used the same amount of standard cake flour, adding 7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) baking powder. Nor did I have the can of caramel, so I used some leftover cream cheese icing to finish off the cake, adding a sprinkling of Peppermint Crisp. Delicious.
Makes: 2 x 15cm round cakes
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Air-fryer temperature: 160°C
Cooking time: about 35 minutes per layer
Ingredients:
80g (240ml) cocoa powder
2ml bicarbonate of soda
4 large eggs
370g (420ml) brown sugar
180ml sunflower oil
200g (370ml) self-raising flour
360g can caramel treat
1 Peppermint Crisp chocolate bar, crushed
Method:
- Put the cocoa powder into a bowl and add 200ml boiling water. Stir until smooth. Add the bicarbonate of soda and stir well. Set aside to cool.
- Beat the eggs, sugar and oil together and then stir in the flour and the cocoa mixture.
- Grease and baseline two 15cm round cake tins. Divide the batter equally between the tins. You can also use two 15cm x 20cm rectangular aluminium containers if you would like a tray bake, provided they fit into the air fryer.
- Preheat the air fryer to 160°C. Place one tin into the basket and cook for 30-35 minutes. To test, a skewer inserted should come out clean.
- Remove from the air fryer and cool on a baking rack. Cook the remaining batter and then cool.
- Once the cakes are cool, trim the tops so they are flatter. Sandwich together with caramel. Top with the remaining caramel and sprinkle with crushed Peppermint Crisp. Store in an airtight container.
Tried and tested: see how you can bake your own air fryer chocolate cake
Our food editor and digital editor break down how to treat your sweet tooth with easy-to-follow air fryer recipes
Image: 123RF/escapejaaj
CHOCOLATE CARAMEL PEPPERMINT CRISP CAKE
Image: Donna Lewis/The South African Air Fryer Cookbook
Hilary Biller: I've never baked a cake in the air fryer, so the combo of chocolate and Peppermint Crisp beckoned. Rich, dark and chocolatey, it's simple to put together and the air fryer makes a moist rendition of this winning combo.
My only niggle was having to bake each layer for about 30 minutes — costly on electricity when you could bake both layers in the oven at the same time. I didn't have self-raising flour, so used the same amount of standard cake flour, adding 7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) baking powder. Nor did I have the can of caramel, so I used some leftover cream cheese icing to finish off the cake, adding a sprinkling of Peppermint Crisp. Delicious.
Makes: 2 x 15cm round cakes
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Air-fryer temperature: 160°C
Cooking time: about 35 minutes per layer
Ingredients:
80g (240ml) cocoa powder
2ml bicarbonate of soda
4 large eggs
370g (420ml) brown sugar
180ml sunflower oil
200g (370ml) self-raising flour
360g can caramel treat
1 Peppermint Crisp chocolate bar, crushed
Method:
KAHLÚA CAKE
Image: NB Publishers
Thango Ntwasa: For the past two years my partner and I have been whipping up an assortment of treats inspired by our love for cooking, especially since the first dish I made included a chocolate mousse and crushed cookies with a sprig of mint to symbolise our blossoming future. To continue this, we have compiled our own cookbook and an air fryer cake seemed the perfect addition.
While the recipe is tasty, calling it a cake is an overstatement. It's really a brownie recipe. If you want to pinch pennies, I'd suggest substituting the Kahlua with any flavoured Amarula. Neither the alcohol nor sugar overpower the recipe and this is coming from someone who adds a little extra of everything as a way of putting the love into a dish. If you are worried about the cup of sugar, I've learnt that replacing it with brown sugar can work. You can also pull back on the butter or oil as the molasses in the sugar will make it just as moist.
Serves: 8
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 50 minutes
Air fryer temperature: 160°C
Ingredients:
125g (135ml) butter
80g dark chocolate, chopped
210g (250ml) sugar
40ml Kahlúa or other coffee liqueur
120g (220ml) cake flour
35ml cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting
3ml baking powder
Pinch of salt
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Whipped cream or ice cream, to serve
Method:
Both recipes were previously published in the Sunday Times from The South African Air Fryer Cookbook 1 and The South African Air Fryer Cookbook 2.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Rooibos hot chocolate? Here’s how you can enjoy this unique winter warmer
Stay warm this week with a chocolate cake and berry compote recipe
The world’s top ice cream flavours
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos