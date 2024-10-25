Lifestyle

Forget about diamonds, gemstones are taking over engagement ring trends

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but when it comes to engagements, gems run the world

25 October 2024 - 11:00 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Ariana Grande among the stars embracing colour stoned over diamonds.
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Experts in customised jewellery at Glamira.co.uk gathered a list of alternative gemstone rings, not including diamonds, and used Google Keyword Planner to analyse their search volume. The gemstones were ranked in order of highest to lowest average monthly searches to reveal the UK’s most popular alternative gemstones for rings.

While this might seem foreign to fans of stones outside the UK, multiple celebs have caught on to the trend. Not convinced? Here's what the stars are rocking on their ring fingers:

EMERALD

Emerald rings are at the top of the ranking with an average search of 38,022 times a month. These vivid green gems have a rich history and symbolise royalty, eloquence, beauty and true love. Stars like Rita Ora, Beyoncé and Zoe Saldana have turned to these for their stunning sets.

SAPPHIRE

The second most popular of the gemstones are sapphires clocking in with 29,810 monthly searches. Deep blue sapphires have been prized throughout history and are believed to bring joy, prosperity and protection to wearers. Stars like Penelope Cruz sport sapphire engagement rings, which also make for major statements as seen on fashion icon Victoria Beckham.

MOISSANITE

Kate Middleton wearing her engagement ring.
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Taking third place are moissanite rings with a total of 22,761 monthly searches. Moissanite is most like a diamond; it is one of the hardest stones and has a similar appearance. However, they are far more ethically responsible and also require no mining, and symbolise strength, passion, devotion and vibrancy. Stars known for expressing their fashion consciously are Kate Middleton and Jennifer Anniston, while young stars like Emma Watson often sport them for the red carpet.

OPAL

A good rival for the traditional diamond, opals holds the fourth position on the list. Opals have unique and vivid colours like pink, blue, green and yellow, often called a play-of-colour, where they change and shift shades depending on the light passing through them. They have attracted sultry stars like Ariana Grande, who capture its representation of passion, desire and eroticism, or Taylor Swift, who has been seen in one gifted by a friend that represents its love symbolism.

RUBY

Rounding of the top five spot, ruby rings are loved as a symbol of protection and wealth, and their deep, fiery red colour is widely considered to represent powerful feelings and brings prosperity. Stars who have favoured these are actress, Eva Longoria and even Katy Perry.

