Nearly 1-billion adults struggle with sleep, study finds
Nearly one billion adults worldwide are estimated to have sleep apnoea, with most cases going undiagnosed.
This is according to the “Global Surveillance, Prevention and Control of Chronic Respiratory Diseases: A Comprehensive Approach” report.
Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), the most prevalent form of sleep-disordered breathing, affects about 30-million adults in the US alone, yet about 80% of these cases remain undetected.
Obstructive sleep apnoea is the second most common sleep disorder globally, affecting nearly 1-billion people between the ages of 30 and 69.
Among these, 94% of individuals with OSA are reported to snore, a common symptom that often leads to further investigation. Notably, 60% of moderate to severe cases can be linked to obesity, highlighting a crucial risk factor in the development of this condition.
Older adults are particularly vulnerable. Some 56% of individuals aged 65 and older are more likely to develop OSA compared with younger populations. Alarmingly, only about 8% of this age group has been tested for the disorder.
Sleep apnoea occurs in three main forms. OSA is characterised by the relaxation of throat muscles that block the upper airway during sleep. Central sleep apnoea (CSA) occurs when the brain fails to send appropriate signals to the muscles that control breathing. Complex sleep apnoea is a combination of OSA and CSA that may develop in patients receiving continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for OSA.
A diagnosis of sleep apnoea is established when there are more than five apnoea episodes an hour lasting at least 10 seconds. The severity is categorised as mild (5-15 episodes), moderate (15-30 episodes), or severe (more than 30 episodes). Despite the prevalence of sleep apnoea, an estimated 85-90% of those affected remain unaware of their condition.
Diagnosing sleep apnoea typically involves a thorough assessment of symptoms, a physical examination, and a sleep study, which can be conducted at a clinic or at home.
This study involves attaching small sensors to monitor parameters such as blood oxygen levels and heart rate during sleep. Treatment options vary, with CPAP therapy being one of the most recognised and effective methods.
CPAP devices provide continuous air pressure to keep airways open, significantly improving sleep quality and reducing the risk of related health issues. Continued use of CPAP can decrease overall mortality by 27%. However, adherence to CPAP therapy ranges from 30% to 60%, even though more than 8-million units are sold annually in the US alone.
In addition to CPAP, other treatment methods include oral appliances that help keep the throat open, surgical options that can be highly effective — particularly in younger individuals with a lower body mass index — and behavioural changes.
Lifestyle modifications, such as weight loss and improved sleep hygiene, can markedly reduce symptoms.