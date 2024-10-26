Nearly 1-billion adults struggle with sleep, study finds

Nearly one billion adults worldwide are estimated to have sleep apnoea, with most cases going undiagnosed.

This is according to the “Global Surveillance, Prevention and Control of Chronic Respiratory Diseases: A Comprehensive Approach” report.



Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), the most prevalent form of sleep-disordered breathing, affects about 30-million adults in the US alone, yet about 80% of these cases remain undetected.

Obstructive sleep apnoea is the second most common sleep disorder globally, affecting nearly 1-billion people between the ages of 30 and 69.



Among these, 94% of individuals with OSA are reported to snore, a common symptom that often leads to further investigation. Notably, 60% of moderate to severe cases can be linked to obesity, highlighting a crucial risk factor in the development of this condition.



Older adults are particularly vulnerable. Some 56% of individuals aged 65 and older are more likely to develop OSA compared with younger populations. Alarmingly, only about 8% of this age group has been tested for the disorder.

Sleep apnoea occurs in three main forms. OSA is characterised by the relaxation of throat muscles that block the upper airway during sleep. Central sleep apnoea (CSA) occurs when the brain fails to send appropriate signals to the muscles that control breathing. Complex sleep apnoea is a combination of OSA and CSA that may develop in patients receiving continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for OSA.