On the 13th of October 1990 more than 800 people joined the march which was organized by the gay and lesbian organisation which took place at Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. This was the first pride month held on the African soil. The LBGTQ+ community celebrated the 35th anniversary of Gay Pride in the streets of Sandton last week.
Pride months commemorate years of struggle for civil rights and the ongoing pursuit for equal justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people commonly known as the LGBTQ+ community. The celebration is usually celebrated by colorful uplifting parades and joyous festivals. On Saturday Sandton was very colorful as a large group of the community began the parade on West street and made their way around the block ending the parade with a massive festival celebration.
IN PICS | LGBTQ+ community lights up Sandton with pride parade
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
On the 13th of October 1990 more than 800 people joined the march which was organized by the gay and lesbian organisation which took place at Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. This was the first pride month held on the African soil. The LBGTQ+ community celebrated the 35th anniversary of Gay Pride in the streets of Sandton last week.
Pride months commemorate years of struggle for civil rights and the ongoing pursuit for equal justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people commonly known as the LGBTQ+ community. The celebration is usually celebrated by colorful uplifting parades and joyous festivals. On Saturday Sandton was very colorful as a large group of the community began the parade on West street and made their way around the block ending the parade with a massive festival celebration.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
READ MORE
Marching through time: 35 years of pride and power
Gender-based violence 'rampant in the digital world': tech expert
Universities are beginning to take serious action against sexual harassment, study finds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos