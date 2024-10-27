Lifestyle

IN PICS | LGBTQ+ community lights up Sandton with pride parade

27 October 2024 - 22:10 By Kabelo Mokoena
It was spectacle of colour and fun as hundreds as hundreds of people attended Joburg Pride in Sandton.
It was spectacle of colour and fun as hundreds as hundreds of people attended Joburg Pride in Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

On the 13th of October 1990 more than 800 people joined the march which was organized by the gay and lesbian organisation which took place at Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. This was the first pride month held on the African soil. The LBGTQ+ community celebrated the 35th anniversary of Gay Pride in the streets of Sandton last week.

Pride months commemorate years of struggle for civil rights and the ongoing pursuit for equal justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people commonly known as the LGBTQ+ community. The celebration is usually celebrated by colorful uplifting parades and joyous festivals. On Saturday Sandton was very colorful as a large group of the community began the parade on West street and made their way around the block ending the parade with a massive festival celebration.

Members of the LGBTIQ+ community came out in numbers to enjoy the 2024 Joburg Pride in the streets of Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Members of the LGBTQIA+ take part in the annual Joburg Pride march in Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Hundreds of LGBTIQ+ members graced the streets of Sandton for the 2024 Joburg Pride in the streets of Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A member of the LGBTIQ+ community shows off the bright colurs that were on display during the 2024 Joburg Pride in the streets of Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A member of theLGBTIQ+ takes part in the 2024 Joburg Pride in the streets of Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Members of the LGBTIQ+ community came came out in numbers to enjoy the 2024 Joburg Pride in the streets of Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Hundreds of LGBTIQ+ members graced the streets of Sandton for the 2024 Joburg Pride in the streets of Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Hundreds of LGBTIQ+ members graced the streets of Sandton for the 2024 Joburg Pride in the streets of Sandton.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

