It's no secret that stars on the local red carpet will always gravitate towards dramatic silhouettes that are extremely over the top and often feature way too many details. However, for her Saftas look, Thahane delivers a brilliant example of how to get it right in a Scalo look. Known for opulent gowns, the designer's pink look rocked by Thahane features intricate embroidery that accentuates her hourglass figure.
While the gown works perfectly on its own, it's taken a step further by the tulle train that makes Thahane's shape the main focus of the ensemble. Maximalism has become synonymous with glamour on local carpets, but this dramatic look proves the main focus should be garments that emphasise your best assets.
Bontle Modiselle, LKG, Laconco: best and worst dressed Saftas 18
With a back to basics theme, see which attendees captured the fundamentals of SA's red carpet fashion and who moved the fashion needle backwards
Image: Bontle Modiselle/Instagram
BEST
BONTLE MODISELLE
Taking on the theme with a stripped-down look, Modiselle gives us a fresh approach to high glamour in an all-black ensemble that shines thanks to the illusion of a collapsing dress. Rather than matching gloves to complement the dramatic skirt, she opts for a sheer opera pair that showcase the hidden accessories and black nail polish often seen in contemporary street-style trends.
The eye-catching lace of her bust goes well with the ombre wet-look bob and golden scorpion clutch she carried, all capturing an edge to her Miano Designs look. Her heart-shaped earrings provide a playful charm, the perfect addition for a look meant to be glamorous yet sexy.
NATASHA THAHANE
NHLANHLA KUNENE
The Adulting star stunned in a traditional garment by the Suitability's House of Ntu branch. Rather than a boring tuxedo, the simplicity of embracing traditional prints in striking white, orange and shades of red and blue, the outfit is a lot more inspired and memorable. It shines by capturing the regal air of traditional wear in South Africa that works for any shape and size.
LERATO KGANYAGO
Image: Veli Nhlapo
As the host of the evening, Kganyago blew viewers away with four opulent gowns. Taking nods from old Hollywood glamour, the gowns were a mix of her staple cinched waists, luxurious fabrics and detailed beading. While she may not have brought anything new to her usual style, her stripped-down accessories allowed each outfit to shine and her impeccable beauty beat to take the crown as the best of the evening.
WORST
BONGILE MANTSAI
From his gigantic bow tie to the wide leg trousers and boxy velvet tux, Mantsai's ensemble adds more details than were needed to make the look a clunky affair finished with formal shoes that add no visual appeal to the overall get-up. The look could have been polished with black fitted trousers and matching tinted sunglasses to create a sleek silhouette that would flatter his muscular physique better than the conflicting pieces chosen.
LACONCO
It's not hard to see where Real Housewives alum Laconco was going with her heritage-inspired look, it's just the execution that failed her. In her case, the nude effect is best suited for a figure skater, while the velvet skirt is not made to contrast with the other elements throughout the look. The corset illusion is all the more puzzling with certain portions of it lacking any clear visual design that ends up making her bust seem lazily or quickly sewn on.
NONHLE TEMA
We rarely get to see Tema on a carpet, so this pale pink gown makes this rare occasion underwhelming for the iconic TV personality. With too many details and a dated 2010s shape, the dress is best suited for matric dances rather than a well-known TV personality who has a style of her own to reference and elevate.
