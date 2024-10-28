Lifestyle

Mia and Chidimma in sizzling red-hot outfits as they head to Mexico for Miss Universe contest

28 October 2024 - 12:49
Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Universe South Africa Mia Le Roux head to Mexico for the Miss Universe contest
Image: chichi_vanessa/ missuniverseza/ Instagram

Miss Universe South Africa Mia Le Roux and Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina are ready to set the Miss Universe stage on fire in stunning red outfits as they embark on their journey to compete for the coveted title in Mexico.

Le Roux departed South Africa on Sunday, exuding elegance in a bold red dress adorned with a South African flag brooch, proudly showcasing her national pride.

“I'm excited because I'm carrying South Africa with me in my heart. I'm carrying every part of you with me in my heart because I'm not here just for myself, I'm here for every South African. I'm here for every person that has to fight for their space and I'm going to fight for them,” Le Roux said.

“I'm proud and honoured to be the first deaf contestant in Miss Universe.”

Adetshina made a brief stop in Los Angeles at the weekend for final preparations before heading to Mexico.

She arrived in LA wearing a striking red dress, declaring she's “ready to set the stage on fire”.

“It is time to hearken to the silent voices of the universe. It has called out to me for so long and today I stand tall to hearken to it with a strong purpose; casting away all the barricades that have held me back and strongly championing and advocating for inclusion,” Adetshina said.

The Miss Universe pageant will take place in Mexico on November 17, where Le Roux and Adetshina will join contestants from around the globe competing for the prestigious title.

Adetshina had been part of Miss South Africa before withdrawing due to a legal debacle about ID registration. 

