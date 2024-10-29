Lifestyle

Da'Vine Joy, Tyla, Blake Lively: best and worst dressed at CFDA Awards

Fashion's Oscars are here – see if your favourites took gold on the red carpet or if their style is stuck in the bronze age at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards

29 October 2024 - 16:48
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Cynthia Erivo and Da'Vine Joy Randolph attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

BEST

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH

Looking to a bridalwear genius, Randolph attended her first CFDA in a brown Wiederhoeft gown for the red carpet. Not one to opt for earthy tones or pale colours, the outfit is a great addition to her repertoire as she rocks a fiery auburn hairdo with a wet look making the corseted gown reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's unforgettable Met Gala 2019 look.

To finish the look, she rocks gold pumps that don't take away from the muted colour and striking design of the tulled ensemble.

CIARA

Another stunner in a designer known for their bridal wear was singer Ciara. The chic opera gloves and layered black skirt work for the momentous red carpet she's attending while the latter slits open to calf-length leather boots, tank top and messy up do give it the sense of cool she's known for. It's a refined yet chic look that blends her love for streetwear and effortless glamour.

ERYKAH BADU

While the formal uniform of ready-to-wear Thom Browne has become synonymous with fashionistas aiming for a showy version of quiet luxury or collegiate style, it's quickly become a go-to for fashionistas looking to the drama seen on the runways.

This was the case for musician Erykah Badu whose style came alive through the lens of the brand's impeccable coats and colour contrasting. To embrace Badu's layering, they went for a tailored waist and a colourful headpiece that matched the neckpiece worn beneath it.

WINNIE HARLOW

In a Cinderella moment, Harlow got to play with visual effects in a glossy gown for newcomer Kate Barton whose recent collection played with metallics and fabric manipulation. This can be seen in the sheen fabric that dominates the sky blue gown. Intensifying the futuristic feel are a metallic bust and stockings over her heels in a contrasting blue. She finishes the look with diamonds and a glass handbag.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

In not one but two looks, Erivo owned the red carpet as one of the many stars who opted for the method dressing trend that has become popular this year. Her first is a metallic floral dress with dramatic shoulders and long tallon-like nails that carry over to her second look with an all black gown that features a hooded cowel.

Both looks feature silhouettes most familiar with her upcoming role as Elphaba which have the Jason Bolden (stylist) touch with understated accessories that compliment the look and help the eye travel from one interesting design feature to the next.

YSEULT

Yseult attends the 2024 CFDA Awards.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Embracing her rock-star ambitions, Yseult arrived in an all-black head-turner. From the statuesque wings that carry her dramatic train to a simple, high-slit dress to emphasise the platform boots with see-through heels.

TYLA

Tyla attends the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, US, on October 28 2024.
Image: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Tyla has embraced a number of designers that don't quite match her aesthetic and was able to pull them off. Of late, she has taken to red carpets in brands that match her style codes, which was helped with the inclusion of a vintage Tom Ford look. The lacy nightgown is perfect for Tyla's tiny frame that brings an overall length. She continues her love for popping colours, neon-green shorts bring her youthful flare while continuing a staple seen at the BET Awards.

BJ PASCUAL

The era of fashion photographers and stylists staying in the background is long gone and Pascual is one of those proving the point. He pulls off crushed velvet in an oversized grey sleeveless tank top with asymmetrical hems that create the illusion of a dress. The loose fit trousers in a matching colour and fabric create the illusion of a jumpsuit, giving the look an androgynous appeal. While experimental makeup and accessories would elevate the look, the clean approach works to create an effortless finish to the outfit.

WORST

KATHRYN HAHN

One of the night's many method dressers, Hahn was looking to capture the witch-inspired looks from her Marvel's character Agatha Harkness. While the dazzling black column dress takes a trip to Salem with its Peter Pan collar, it falls flat without the right accessories to take it from a reference to a style moment. Her low bun also does little for the look that would have been alright had she opted for large-brim hats which are accessible since many designers and retailers have embraced them as staples.

BLAKE LIVELY

While the stylish elegance of Michael Kors comes alive in Lively's outfit, her usual flowing dresses and prints are missing for a look where CFDA celebrates style stars who constantly find ways to elevate their style. Looking at the recent spring 2025 collection from Michael Kors, there are several print looks and textured garments that capture her style rather than a look that makes her pretty forgettable.

DARREN CRISS

Not all gender-fluid looks work and Criss's foray into the dated tulle skirt and tuxedo combo doesn't. The Cristian Ciriano version sees an update with a cropped jacket and matching floral decorations on the top half of the skirt.

As more queer style stars continue to break the boundaries of style, Criss's attempt at capturing the style comes off like a poor attempt due to the bland colours that give him a pale effect and a lack of warm shades to help spice up the look. The cool-toned accessories are minimal to the point of vanishing, barely adding any that help elevate the look. The look lacks any synergy to make it feel intentional but rather a rushed attempt at letting Criss shine in a bold new look.

MADDIE WHITE

Model and content creator, Maddie White.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With many stars arriving in outfits by bridal designers, it's comical that White opted for a full gown that captures Dior's new look and a bride sans veil. The pale appliqué makes the gown seem more dated than it is, an ineffective approach to her usual stripped-back style that does not translate with this approach.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

