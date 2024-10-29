Lifestyle

IN PICS | Tyla dons plunging Gucci micro-mini and hot pants for CFDA Fashion Awards debut

Erykah Badu, who won the Fashion Icon award, wore an elaborate beaded headdress of jewels, crystals, and chains.

29 October 2024 - 09:30
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
Tyla attends the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, U.S., October 28, 2024.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

South African superstar Tyla stunned at her very first appearance during Monday night’s 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion. The annual black-tie gala, which honours outstanding trailblazers from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, took place inside the iconic American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Although the 22 year-old singer and style trendsetter was one of the last to arrive on the champagne carpet, her megawatt smile and daring dress brought on some of the most excitement and cheers from photographers.

Tyla wore a black micro-mini lace dress with a plunging neckline from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection, paired with neon green hot pants underneath and strappy high stilettos in black. Her hair was in a soft curled up-do framed with singular dreadlocks – along with makeup featuring teal eyeshadow and mauve lipliner.

Tyla attends the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

CFDA chairman Thom Browne welcomed honorees, nominees, and 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards guests with opening remarks at the start of the ceremony. Host of the evening was Tony, Emmy, Grammy winner and Academy Award-nominated Cynthia Erivo.

Johannesburg-born actor/singer Troye Sivan was impeccably dressed in a black pinstripe suit with zip and chain detail and black leather gloves by Tanner Fletcher, paired with a white ribbed undershirt with lace trim and black lace mesh crisscross accents.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, Angel Reese, Anna Wintour, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, Ciara, and Erykah Badu, who won the CFDA Fashion Icon award. The 53 year-old singer-songwriter wore a black and white dress with an elaborate beaded headdress of jewels, crystals, and chains with her signature statement face jewellery.

The annual fashion industry gala celebrated emerging and established designers in several award categories, including Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli who won International Designer of the Year; Stephen Burrows who received the Geoffrey Been Lifetime Achievement Award; Michael Kors who was presented the Positive Change Award; and Hamish Bowles who was presented the Founder’s Award by Marc Jacobs.

Erykah Badu attends the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, U.S., October 28.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Angel Reese attends the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, U.S., October 28.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Bethann Hardison attends the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, U.S., October 28.
Image: Andrew Kelly?Reuters
Darren Criss attends the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, U.S.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, U.S., October 28.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

TimesLIVE

