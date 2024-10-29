IN PICS | Tyla dons plunging Gucci micro-mini and hot pants for CFDA Fashion Awards debut

South African superstar Tyla stunned at her very first appearance during Monday night’s 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion. The annual black-tie gala, which honours outstanding trailblazers from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, took place inside the iconic American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Although the 22 year-old singer and style trendsetter was one of the last to arrive on the champagne carpet, her megawatt smile and daring dress brought on some of the most excitement and cheers from photographers.

Tyla wore a black micro-mini lace dress with a plunging neckline from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection, paired with neon green hot pants underneath and strappy high stilettos in black. Her hair was in a soft curled up-do framed with singular dreadlocks – along with makeup featuring teal eyeshadow and mauve lipliner.